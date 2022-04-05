Coaches and players have been selected for the ninth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.

Troy Evans of Ponca and Kyle Schmidt of Plainview have been named head coaches for the ninth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.

Evan’s staff will include Cody Volk of Pender, Ryan Olander of Ponca, Josh Watchorn of Homer, Allan Gottula of Laurel-Concord/Coledridge, and Aaron Carlson of Plainview.

Joining Schmidt on the White side will be Greg Wemhoff of Elgin/Pope John, Chris Koozer of Norfolk Public, Corey Valesek of Riverside, Jeremy Peter of Plainview, and Andrew Carlson of Battle Creek.

The game will be at noon on Saturday, June 11, at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.

Rosters

White team players

Will Gunning Plainview

Carson Thomsen Oakland-Craig

Spencer Batenhorst Wisner Pilger

Tanner Pfeifer Humphrey St. Francis

Cale Wacker Norfolk Public

Tony Berger Riverside

Parker Krusemark Stanton

Baron Buckendahl Battle Creek

Dylan Amick Battle Creek

Carter Hanel Clarkson-Leigh

Grady Gatewood Oakland-Craig

Issac Jimenez Norfolk Public

Cody Maricle Boone Central/Newman Grove

Ashton Schafer Boone Central/Newman Grove

Levi Belina Howells-Dodge

Blake Sindelar Howells-Dodge

Carsten Bird Boone Central/Newman Grove

Richard Brauer Battle Creek

Jackson Waldo Chambers Wheeler Central

R.J. Bayer Howells-Dodge

Ethan Keller Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Tavis Uhing Oakland-Craig

Colton Wright Elgin/Pope John

Agustus Gomez Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Kamden Dusatko Stanton

Miguel Perez West Point-Beemer

Dylan Silva Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Mitchel Beeson Clarkson-Leigh

Carson Maricle Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jon Dixon Oakland-Craig

Daylin Mallory Norfolk Public

Kase Thompson Battle Creek

Jason Hagedorn West Point-Beemer

Colten Wietfeld Humphrey St. Francis

Logan Muller Summerland

Jacob Sjuts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Red team players

Zaiden Bernie Winnebago

Brennen Kelly Norfolk Catholic

Tate Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic

Preston Burbach Norfolk Catholic

Jimmy Allen Crofton

Aidan Hedstrom St. Mary’s O’Neil

Matt Christensen Pierce

Gabe Escalante Winside

Logan Bokemper Wakefield

Charlie Schroeder Wynot

Tanner Walling Wayne

Jon Munoz Homer

Jake Peitz Hartington/Newcastle

Dillon Barnes Norfolk Catholic

Caleb Trimble Pender

Brody Eggers Creighton

Brandon Bartos Wayne

Cort Mckeown Lutheran High Northeast

Keaton Ranslem Lutheran High Northeast

Taylor Korth Ponca

Evan Haisch Laurel

Easton Becker Hartington Cedar Catholic

Michael Kruntorad Pierce

Adam Everitt St. Mary’s O’Neil

Colton Fritz Pierce

Grady Smith West Holt

Carlos Vargas Winnebago

Chantz Ames Lutheran High Northeast

Keysean Taylor South Sioux City

Jarrett Andersen Wausa

Aaron Venegas South Sioux City

Josh Olesen Allen

Jared Janssen Crofton

Stran Sage Crofton

Hunter Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic

Deagan Puppe Laurel

