Coaches and players have been selected for the ninth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Troy Evans of Ponca and Kyle Schmidt of Plainview have been named head coaches for the ninth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Evan’s staff will include Cody Volk of Pender, Ryan Olander of Ponca, Josh Watchorn of Homer, Allan Gottula of Laurel-Concord/Coledridge, and Aaron Carlson of Plainview.
Joining Schmidt on the White side will be Greg Wemhoff of Elgin/Pope John, Chris Koozer of Norfolk Public, Corey Valesek of Riverside, Jeremy Peter of Plainview, and Andrew Carlson of Battle Creek.
The game will be at noon on Saturday, June 11, at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Rosters
White team players
Will Gunning Plainview
Carson Thomsen Oakland-Craig
Spencer Batenhorst Wisner Pilger
Tanner Pfeifer Humphrey St. Francis
Cale Wacker Norfolk Public
Tony Berger Riverside
Parker Krusemark Stanton
Baron Buckendahl Battle Creek
Dylan Amick Battle Creek
Carter Hanel Clarkson-Leigh
Grady Gatewood Oakland-Craig
Issac Jimenez Norfolk Public
Cody Maricle Boone Central/Newman Grove
Ashton Schafer Boone Central/Newman Grove
Levi Belina Howells-Dodge
Blake Sindelar Howells-Dodge
Carsten Bird Boone Central/Newman Grove
Richard Brauer Battle Creek
Jackson Waldo Chambers Wheeler Central
R.J. Bayer Howells-Dodge
Ethan Keller Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Tavis Uhing Oakland-Craig
Colton Wright Elgin/Pope John
Agustus Gomez Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Kamden Dusatko Stanton
Miguel Perez West Point-Beemer
Dylan Silva Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Mitchel Beeson Clarkson-Leigh
Carson Maricle Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jon Dixon Oakland-Craig
Daylin Mallory Norfolk Public
Kase Thompson Battle Creek
Jason Hagedorn West Point-Beemer
Colten Wietfeld Humphrey St. Francis
Logan Muller Summerland
Jacob Sjuts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Red team players
Zaiden Bernie Winnebago
Brennen Kelly Norfolk Catholic
Tate Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic
Preston Burbach Norfolk Catholic
Jimmy Allen Crofton
Aidan Hedstrom St. Mary’s O’Neil
Matt Christensen Pierce
Gabe Escalante Winside
Logan Bokemper Wakefield
Charlie Schroeder Wynot
Tanner Walling Wayne
Jon Munoz Homer
Jake Peitz Hartington/Newcastle
Dillon Barnes Norfolk Catholic
Caleb Trimble Pender
Brody Eggers Creighton
Brandon Bartos Wayne
Cort Mckeown Lutheran High Northeast
Keaton Ranslem Lutheran High Northeast
Taylor Korth Ponca
Evan Haisch Laurel
Easton Becker Hartington Cedar Catholic
Michael Kruntorad Pierce
Adam Everitt St. Mary’s O’Neil
Colton Fritz Pierce
Grady Smith West Holt
Carlos Vargas Winnebago
Chantz Ames Lutheran High Northeast
Keysean Taylor South Sioux City
Jarrett Andersen Wausa
Aaron Venegas South Sioux City
Josh Olesen Allen
Jared Janssen Crofton
Stran Sage Crofton
Hunter Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic
Deagan Puppe Laurel