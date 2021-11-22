...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN KNOX, ANTELOPE,
PIERCE, MADISON AND BOONE COUNTIES...
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone and
Madison.
* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&