EWING -- Time and time again, and all game long, the Summerland defense made key stops during the Bobcats' Class D1 playoff game against Bridgeport.

Three of those were inside the 10-yard line, and two were inside the one.

But of all those important plays, perhaps the game-changer was a forced fumble and recovery by Summerland that led to the clinching touchdown, the Jaykwon Petite two-hard romp along with the two-point conversion sophomore-to-sophomore pass completion from back-up quarterback Michael Koenig to receiver Alec Schindler.

That eight points made the score 28-14 and, oh yes, one more key defensive stop later--on the four-yard line with just over three minutes left established the final score in the Bobcats' first home playoff win in the school's brief two-year history.

FOOTBALL: Clarkson/Leigh 28, Wisner-Pilger 23

LEIGH — A pair of takeaways led to an early 14-0 lead, and a fourth-quarter fumble recovery helped Clarkson/Leigh hold on and defeat Wisner-Pilger 28-23 in the opening round of the Class D1 state football playoffs Thursday night at the Colfax County Fairgrounds.