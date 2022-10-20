EWING -- Time and time again, and all game long, the Summerland defense made key stops during the Bobcats' Class D1 playoff game against Bridgeport.
Three of those were inside the 10-yard line, and two were inside the one.
But of all those important plays, perhaps the game-changer was a forced fumble and recovery by Summerland that led to the clinching touchdown, the Jaykwon Petite two-hard romp along with the two-point conversion sophomore-to-sophomore pass completion from back-up quarterback Michael Koenig to receiver Alec Schindler.
That eight points made the score 28-14 and, oh yes, one more key defensive stop later--on the four-yard line with just over three minutes left established the final score in the Bobcats' first home playoff win in the school's brief two-year history.
