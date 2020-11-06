NDN football

HARTINGTON -- Oakland-Craig capitalized on a short-field touchdown following an early interception and added another first quarter score on a 56-yard march to lead 12-0.

Hartington Cedar Catholic, with the help of a 64-yard run by Easton Becker--the Trojans only long gainer of the game--scored its only touchdown of the game to trail 12-6 after one quarter.

The Knights' Jack Pile contributed a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter as insurance, and the O-C defense made the 15-6 score stand up for the win, including picking off a pair of fourth quarter passes.

FOOTBALL: Pierce 42, Wahoo 28

PIERCE — Sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting threw three first-half touchdown passes, and No. 2-seeded Pierce built a 22-point lead through three quarters and advanced to the Class C1 semifinals by overpowering No. 7-seeded Wahoo 42-28 on Friday night at the Pierce High Athletic Complex.

Norfolk Catholic heading to C2 final

LINCOLN — After a slow start, Norfolk Catholic found its way to the Class C2 volleyball title match Saturday with a four-set win over Overton here at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-21.

State Tournament: All-Norfolk title game set in C2

Norfolk Catholic defeated Overton in four sets during the Class C2 semifinal match in Lincoln on Friday and will now face crosstown rival Lutheran High Northeast in the 2 p.m. title game at PInnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday.