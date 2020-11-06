HARTINGTON -- Oakland-Craig capitalized on a short-field touchdown following an early interception and added another first quarter score on a 56-yard march to lead 12-0.
Hartington Cedar Catholic, with the help of a 64-yard run by Easton Becker--the Trojans only long gainer of the game--scored its only touchdown of the game to trail 12-6 after one quarter.
The Knights' Jack Pile contributed a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter as insurance, and the O-C defense made the 15-6 score stand up for the win, including picking off a pair of fourth quarter passes.
