NDN football

Friday night’s contest between Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic was everything a football fan could want in a district championship game to end the regular season.

The Knights won the rushing battle, used the passing game sparingly but effectively, and played lights out defensively--especially in the second half.

But the Trojans played well also--especially with a dangerous passing attack--which means that a big difference in Norfolk Catholic’s 27-20 victory was to be found in special teams where both squads could identify positives and also things to improve on as the post-season begins next week.

Norfolk High cross country squad ‘feeding off the positive’

During a team retreat to the Black Hills last summer, the Norfolk High boys cross country squad set three primary goals and, even though two of those didn’t quite happen, the third — a top five team finish at the Nebraska state cross country meet — is still in play.

Arrival of playoffs brings plenty of predictions

Don’t let the 5-5 mark fool you. This was a bad week. I’ve now predicted four straight marquee games incorrectly with the last hit being Norfolk Catholic’s win over Oakland-Craig a month ago. Is this the price for wanting to get Norfolk Catholic games right?