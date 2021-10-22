Friday night’s contest between Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic was everything a football fan could want in a district championship game to end the regular season.
The Knights won the rushing battle, used the passing game sparingly but effectively, and played lights out defensively--especially in the second half.
But the Trojans played well also--especially with a dangerous passing attack--which means that a big difference in Norfolk Catholic’s 27-20 victory was to be found in special teams where both squads could identify positives and also things to improve on as the post-season begins next week.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.