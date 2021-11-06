NDN football

PIERCE -- After neither Ashland-Greenwood nor Pierce could break away during a first half scoring spree, both teams’ defenses settled in for a scoreless slug fest in the third period.

With the score tied at 21-21 entering the fourth quarter, the game became a battle of big plays between the two ‘Bluejays’ squads and Pierce, with three of its biggest plays occurring in the final three minutes, clinched its 35-28 quarterfinal win on Michael Kruntorad’s two-yard plunge into the end zone with just 12 seconds remaining in the game

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.

 

Watch: Bluejays fall to top-seed Kearney Catholic

Pierce ended its bid for a state title on Wednesday, falling to Kearney Catholic in three sets during the early afternoon game of the 2021 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena’s north court.

+9
Wisner-Pilger eliminates Norfolk Catholic in state volleyball

LINCOLN — Wisner-Pilger dropped the first set and then swept the next three as the Gators advanced to the Class C2 state semifinals with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Norfolk Catholic in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

+6
Wynot advances over Stuart

LINCOLN — After Stuart knocked Wynot in the mouth in the opening set and then took a 2-1 lead after three, the Blue Devils came back using a new focus on their play at the net and turned away the Broncos to advance to Friday morning's semifinals against Falls City Sacred Heart.

Area Class D teams take experience to state volleyball

Four teams from the ranks of Class D1 and Class D2 will head to the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships this week with plenty of program experience in hopes of having "staying power" and making a run to bring the large, wooden shape of Nebraska back to this corner of the state.

Knights thwart Trojans to reach Class C2 semifinals

HARTINGTON — When top-seeded Norfolk Catholic saw running back Kanyon Talton cross the goal line with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left to give the Knights a one-touchdown lead over Hartington Cedar Catholic, it seemed the momentum would finally stay for good.

+10
Top-seeded Howells-Dodge advances to D1 semis with sweep of BDS

LINCOLN — Top-seeded Howells-Dodge controlled the first two sets and then fought off three set points in the third before defeating perennial power Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 in the opening round of the Class D1 bracket of the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank …

State Tournament: Wisner-Pilger to play for third

Sutton dashed Wisner-Pilger’s hopes for the C2 title after it defeated the Gators in five sets during the semifinal round of the 2021 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.

+7
Wisner-Pilger drops five-set heartbreaker in C2 semifinal

LINCOLN -- Wisner-Pilger's goal of playing in the Class C2 state volleyball championship match came up two points short on Friday. The Gators fell in a five-set heartbreaker to Sutton, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13, in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.