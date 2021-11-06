PIERCE -- After neither Ashland-Greenwood nor Pierce could break away during a first half scoring spree, both teams’ defenses settled in for a scoreless slug fest in the third period.
With the score tied at 21-21 entering the fourth quarter, the game became a battle of big plays between the two ‘Bluejays’ squads and Pierce, with three of its biggest plays occurring in the final three minutes, clinched its 35-28 quarterfinal win on Michael Kruntorad’s two-yard plunge into the end zone with just 12 seconds remaining in the game
