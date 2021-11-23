LINCOLN — Mistakes mired the Pierce Bluejays on Monday as they lost to the Columbus Lakeview Vikings 37-25 in the Class C1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
The Bluejays fumbled a ball that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, a pass was intercepted and resulted in a Lakeview touchdown on the very next play from scrimmage.
The title is Lakeview’s first in program history.
How did we get here? Be sure to check back at norfolkdailynews.com or check Wednesday’s paper or epaper for the full story.