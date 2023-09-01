PIERCE--Short punts provided Scotus Central Catholic with a short field twice in the first quarter, but the Shamrocks only capitalized once for a 7-0 lead over Pierce.

The missed opportunity, a 1-10 from the Bluejays 31, resulted in a missed 40-yard field goal and marked the early stages of the Keenan Valverde offensive.

The 5' 6, 150-pound, senior running back handled the ball nine times--eight rushes, most on direct snaps, and a 12-yard reception out of the backfield--with the ninth touch providing an 8-yard touchdown that became an 8-7 Pierce lead after the Bluejays took advantage of a Scotus penalty on the PAT to go for the two-point conversion with Kaden Froehlich taking the ball into the end zone.

The Shamrocks responded with an 89-yard drive, featuring a 71-yard run by Thomas Settje to hold a 14-8 halftime advantage. 

The second half belonged to Pierce--and Valverde. After 12 rushes for 76 yards in the first half, Valverde became the workhorse, carrying the ball 18 times for 204 second-half yards and adding three more touchdowns of 13, 61, and 50 yards.

The 13-yarder tied the score at 14-14 in the third, the second provided the Bluejays with a 22-14 fourth-quarter lead--with Valverde adding the 2-point conversion run--and the 50-yarder, which arrived with just over two minutes left in the game and Pierce holding a tenuous 22-20 lead, sealed the victory at 28-20.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Parker Borer scores 4 touchdowns in Boone Central's 42-7 win over Aurora

BOONE-- With a combination of strong defense producing defensive stops, senior quarterback James Fogleman making timely big throws and senior running back Parker Borer having a big game rushing for 206 yards on 20 carries and four rushing touchdowns, Boone Central pulled away in the second h…

Panthers counting on seniors for success

Panthers counting on seniors for success

The Norfolk High football team and third-year coach Chris Koozer are counting on a group of 22 seniors with significant experience acquired during the past season, or more, to propel the Panthers toward the program’s goals in 2023.

Huskers win historic match

Huskers win historic match

LINCOLN — On a picture-perfect evening, the people of the state showed the world again that they really love volleyball on a day many people will never forget.

FOOTBALL: Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14

Norfolk Catholic returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in the first quarter, recovered a fumble to begin the third quarter, and shut out Ord in the second half for a 31-14 victory in a battle of top-ranked Class C2 football teams at Memorial Field on Friday night.