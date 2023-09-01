PIERCE--Short punts provided Scotus Central Catholic with a short field twice in the first quarter, but the Shamrocks only capitalized once for a 7-0 lead over Pierce.
The missed opportunity, a 1-10 from the Bluejays 31, resulted in a missed 40-yard field goal and marked the early stages of the Keenan Valverde offensive.
The 5' 6, 150-pound, senior running back handled the ball nine times--eight rushes, most on direct snaps, and a 12-yard reception out of the backfield--with the ninth touch providing an 8-yard touchdown that became an 8-7 Pierce lead after the Bluejays took advantage of a Scotus penalty on the PAT to go for the two-point conversion with Kaden Froehlich taking the ball into the end zone.
The Shamrocks responded with an 89-yard drive, featuring a 71-yard run by Thomas Settje to hold a 14-8 halftime advantage.
The second half belonged to Pierce--and Valverde. After 12 rushes for 76 yards in the first half, Valverde became the workhorse, carrying the ball 18 times for 204 second-half yards and adding three more touchdowns of 13, 61, and 50 yards.
The 13-yarder tied the score at 14-14 in the third, the second provided the Bluejays with a 22-14 fourth-quarter lead--with Valverde adding the 2-point conversion run--and the 50-yarder, which arrived with just over two minutes left in the game and Pierce holding a tenuous 22-20 lead, sealed the victory at 28-20.
