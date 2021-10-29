ALBION -- It’s easy to understand Boone Central’s head coach Mark Hudson’s choice of the word “relief” when describing his feelings after watching his team assume the victory formation while ending a first-round playoff win.
The Cardinals had just recovered Wayne’s onside kick attempt--after watching the talented Blue Devils travel 74 yards in less than two minutes to score a touchdown that reduced Boone Central’s lead to a tenuous seven points--that clinched a 42-35 win in the Class C1 playoffs.
