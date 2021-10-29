NDN football

ALBION -- It’s easy to understand Boone Central’s head coach Mark Hudson’s choice of the word “relief” when describing his feelings after watching his team assume the victory formation while ending a first-round playoff win.

The Cardinals had just recovered Wayne’s onside kick attempt--after watching the talented Blue Devils travel 74 yards in less than two minutes to score a touchdown that reduced Boone Central’s lead to a tenuous seven points--that clinched a 42-35 win in the Class C1 playoffs.

Check back later for a recap of the game or read Saturday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Cedar Catholic falls one game short

Cedar Catholic falls one game short

WISNER - Hartington Cedar Catholic met up with Mead in the D1-2 District Final here in the Swamp at Wisner-Pilger High School and came up short as the Raiders came away with 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in a sweep.

+7
Wemhoff leads Wolfpack to win

Wemhoff leads Wolfpack to win

BLOOMFIELD — After an interception by Bloomfield's Dalton Gieselman was returned for a touchdown to put the Bees up 20-6 over Elgin Public/Pope John late in the first quarter, it seemed as if the Bees would roll on to their seventh state quarterfinals appearance in eight years.

SOCCER: Region XI Championship: NECC 3, Hawkeye CC 0

SOCCER: Region XI Championship: NECC 3, Hawkeye CC 0

A goal by Kyler Bowman and two by Naomi Pedroza, along with a stout defensive effort, provided Northeast Community College with a,3-0 win over Hawkeye Community College in the Region XI Championship game -- the second consecutive year the Hawks have won the title.

Boone Central escapes with win over Blue Devils

Boone Central escapes with win over Blue Devils

ALBION — It’s easy to understand Boone Central coach Mark Hudson’s choice of the word “relief” when describing his feelings after watching his team assume the victory formation to end Friday’s first-round playoff win.