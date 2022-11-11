FOOTBALL: C2 semifinals: Norfolk Catholic 38, Ord 6

Norfolk Catholic scored on a 52-yard Kanyon Talton touchdown run and added a 34-yard field goal by Max Hammond in the game's opening four minutes, then added 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to lead Ord 31-0 at half.
The Chanticleers had opportunities in the third period--with their best offensive production of the game--but came away with only one touchdown, as fumbles inside the Knights 40-yard line ended the other two chances.
Norfolk Catholic added another score midway through the fourth quarter, then added an interception before icing the game with a time-consuming running attack to wrap up the 38-6 victory and secure a berth in the Class C2 championship game vs Hartington Cedar Catholic (a 6-0 winner over Battle Creek).
Check back later for a recap of the game at norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.