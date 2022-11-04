The undefeated and No. 2-ranked Pierce Bluejays football team moves on in the Class C1 playoffs after defeating Columbus Lakeview 33-23 Friday night in a game that was not as close as the final score suggests.
After a solid defensive effort through three quarters, Pierce led 26-0 less than three minutes into the fourth following a 44-yard touchdown connection from Abram Scholting to Ben Brahmer.
Lakeview, which had been stifled offensively until that time--with fewer than 100 yards of total offense in the first half--scored 23 points in the fourth as Pierce substituted freely.
The Bluejays will host Adams Central, an a 31-14 upset winner over higher-seeded and previously undefeated McCook, in the semi-finals on Friday.
