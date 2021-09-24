ALBION — About 20 years ago, Boone Central beat Pierce in the Class C1 state championship game. It was the Cardinals’ first year in existence following the consolidation of Albion and Petersburg high schools.
On the night that team was honored by the school, the Cardinals of today pulled off a little magic of their own. The No. 2 team in Class C defeated No. 1 and defending-C1 state champions Pierce 35-33.
This was Pierce’s first regular-season loss since 2017. That year, they lost to Boone Central in the quarterfinal round. Its most recent loss was a 38-0 rout by Wahoo in the 2019 state championship.
Want to read the rest? Be sure to check back later at norfolkdailynews.com or check tomorrow’s paper or epaper.