FOOTBALL: Bloomfield 42, Allen 26

ALLEN – A stubborn Allen team stayed with Bloomfield here Friday night before succumbing to the relentless ground game of the Bees, falling 42-26.
The two teams opened district-play undefeated but it was Bloomfield that came away with the win.
“They gave us everything they had and stuck right with us,” Bees coach Matt Kuchar said. “We had our chances to put the game out of reach, but they just wouldn’t go away.”
Neither team scored in the opening quarter before Braden Eisenhauer sprinted 27 yards a few minutes into the second to take a lead the Bees would not relinquish.
B 0 20 22 0 – 42
A 0 6 14 6 – 26