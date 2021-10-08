BLOOMFIELD — The Class D No. 10 Bees dominated the trenches, honed in on fundamentals and made the plays they needed to in a 28-22 upset win over No. 2 O'Neill St. Mary's on Friday night.

The teams played each other twice last season — once in the regular season and once in the state playoffs — with the Cardinals winning both contests. But this time it was Bloomfield coming out on top. 

"I'm happy for my boys. They put some great time in and they came out here and they competed," coach Matt Kuchar said. "That's what we ask of them and they did just that."

FOOTBALL Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 3

The Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic Knights got off to a strong start and never looked back as they defeated the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Wolverines 56-3 on Thursday at Memorial Field. 

Battle Creeks wins five-set battle with Knights

Although neither is currently state-ranked, two of Northeast Nebraska’s best high school volleyball teams — Class C1’s 18-7 Battle Creek and Class C2’s 13-7 Norfolk Catholic —squared off in a five-set thriller at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.