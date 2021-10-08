BLOOMFIELD — The Class D No. 10 Bees dominated the trenches, honed in on fundamentals and made the plays they needed to in a 28-22 upset win over No. 2 O'Neill St. Mary's on Friday night.
The teams played each other twice last season — once in the regular season and once in the state playoffs — with the Cardinals winning both contests. But this time it was Bloomfield coming out on top.
"I'm happy for my boys. They put some great time in and they came out here and they competed," coach Matt Kuchar said. "That's what we ask of them and they did just that."
