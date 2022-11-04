BATTLE CREEK — As good as Trent Uhlir has been, he’s still getting better.
The 230-pound junior running back led Battle Creek to a 28-20 victory over previously undefeated Hastings St. Ceclilia at Bob Schnitzler Field in Battle Creek in the C2 playoffs on Friday night.
Uhlir came into the game averaging 128 yards rushing per game and was again the workhorse of Battle Creek. Unofficially, he had 22 rushes for 146 yards, including touchdown runs of 34 and 26 yards.
St. Ceclia’s Carson Kudlacek passed for most of his 240 yards passing in the second half, including an 83-yard strike to Jenson Anderson for a touchdown.
