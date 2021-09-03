The Class C No. 4 Battle Creek Braves survived a smash mouth bout with No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans, beating them 24-7 on Friday night at Bob Schnitzler Field.
Cedar Catholic answered an opening-drive field goal by Battle Creek with a 43-yard touchdown run by Easton Becker. In the second quarter, Dylan Amick found Korbyn Battershaw for a touchdown pass to make it 10-7, a score that would hold through to the fourth quarter.
It was there that Battle Creek's ground-and-pound approach on offense began wearing down on the Trojans, allowing them to score two rushing touchdowns on their final two drives to win.
