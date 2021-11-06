VERMILLION, S.D. — The Winnebago Indians are All Nations Conference champions after defeating the Todd County Falcons of South Dakota 62-12 on Saturday in the Dakota Dome.

The Indians secured the title in just their second season as a member of the league. They played in last year’s modified season that saw games played in the spring and lost to Tiospa Zina, South Dakota in that year’s contest.

Want to know how we got here? Be sure to check back at norfolkdailynews.com or check Monday’s paper or epaper for the full story.

 

Tags

In other news

+14
Kearney Catholic eliminates Pierce in C1

Kearney Catholic eliminates Pierce in C1

LINCOLN — Pierce's first trip to the state volleyball tournament since 2003 came to an abrupt end Wednesday as the Bluejays fell to top-seeded Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17, in the opening round of the Class C1 bracket at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

FOOTBALL: Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

FOOTBALL: Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

HUMPHREY — The Kenesaw Blue Devils’ offense could not be stopped as they rolled to a 70-40 win over the Flyers of Humphrey St. Francis on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class D2 Nebraska State Football Playoffs.

+7
Wisner-Pilger drops five-set heartbreaker in C2 semifinal

Wisner-Pilger drops five-set heartbreaker in C2 semifinal

LINCOLN — Wisner-Pilger's goal of playing in the Class C2 state volleyball championship match came up two points short on Friday. The Gators fell in a five-set heartbreaker to Sutton, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13, in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

+29
Hawks split in 2021-22 season openers

Hawks split in 2021-22 season openers

The season began for the Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams at the Cox Activities Center on Tuesday night with a pair of games against the Morningside College junior varsity squads.