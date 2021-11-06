VERMILLION, S.D. — The Winnebago Indians are All Nations Conference champions after defeating the Todd County Falcons of South Dakota 62-12 on Saturday in the Dakota Dome.
The Indians secured the title in just their second season as a member of the league. They played in last year’s modified season that saw games played in the spring and lost to Tiospa Zina, South Dakota in that year’s contest.
