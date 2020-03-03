NDN basketball

STROMSBURG — Top-rated and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis continued its dominant postseason by holding Giltner without a field goal in the first quarter en route to a 64-18 victory in the Class D2-1 district final played Monday night at Cross County near here.

The Flyers sputtered somewhat out of the gate, leading 10-1 at the end of the first quarter before exploding for 28 second-quarter points and a 38-5 halftime lead.

St. Francis improved to 25-0 on the season and assured itself of the No. 1 seed when the Class D2 state tournament brackets are released later this week.

In its three postseason games, the Flyers have outscored its opponents by an average of 68.0-22.3.

Justin Leifeld finished with a game-high 16 points and a team-best three steals, and Trevor Pfeifer tacked on another 13 points. Tanner Pfeifer chipped in eight points, while Evan Foltz had seven points and a team-high six rebounds.

Camden Humphrey led the Hornets with seven points.

The lopsided district final matchup came after Giltner prevailed in a subdistrict in which all of the teams were below .500 for the season.

Class D2-1 district final

Giltner 1 4 7 6 — 18

St. Francis 10 28 16 10 — 64

GILTNER (6-17): Tanner Roth 6; Camden Humphrey 7; Jacob Wiles 3; Cole Consbruck 2.

HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (25-0): Landon Kush 6; Jaden Kosch 5; Justin Leifeld 16; Trevor Pfeifer 13; Tanner Pfeifer 8; Evan Foltz 7; Dylan Wemhoff 4; Kolbe Classen 5.

In other news

Nebraska's Brown named Big Ten's Sixth Player of the Year

Nebraska forward Leigha Brown didn’t start a game for the Huskers this season, but she more than lived up to the nickname given to her by coach Amy Williams. The “beast off the bench” won the Big Ten’s sixth player of the year award Monday.

Flyers soar to top seed for Class D2 boys state

H/LHF headed back to Lincoln

FREMONT — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will make a trip to Lincoln in 10 days to defend its Class D1 state boys basketball championship after a decisive 78-43 win over Elmwood-Murdock here at Midland University on Monday night.

Defending state champ BRLD blows away Twin River in C2-2

The defending Class C2 state champion, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, will be in Lincoln looking to extend its 26-0 record this season — as well as a victory string of 49 games in a row — and grab another title after blowing away Twin River 82-52 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center Mo…

BRLD heading to Lincoln to defend title

A frenzied defensive effort that took the ball away, offensive rebounding that extended possessions, and scoring--yes, plenty of scoring--extended BRLD's unbeaten streak to 26-0 this season, and 49-straight dating back to last season, as the Wolverines blew away Twin River 82-52 in the C2-2 …