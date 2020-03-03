Flyers soar to top seed for Class D2 boys state

STROMSBURG — Top-rated and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis continued its dominant postseason by holding Giltner without a field goal in the first quarter en route to a 64-18 victory in the Class D2-1 district final played Monday night at Cross County near here.
The Flyers sputtered somewhat out of the gate, leading 10-1 at the end of the first quarter before exploding for 28 second-quarter points and a 38-5 halftime lead.
St. Francis improved to 25-0 on the season and assured itself of the No. 1 seed when the Class D2 state tournament brackets are released later this week.
In its three postseason games, the Flyers have outscored its opponents by an average of 68.0-22.3.
Justin Leifeld finished with a game-high 16 points and a team-best three steals, and Trevor Pfeifer tacked on another 13 points. Tanner Pfeifer chipped in eight points, while Evan Foltz had seven points and a team-high six rebounds.
Camden Humphrey led the Hornets with seven points.
The lopsided district final matchup came after Giltner prevailed in a subdistrict in which all of the teams were below .500 for the season.
Class D2-1 district final
Giltner 1 4 7 6 — 18
St. Francis 10 28 16 10 — 64
GILTNER (6-17): Tanner Roth 6; Camden Humphrey 7; Jacob Wiles 3; Cole Consbruck 2.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (25-0): Landon Kush 6; Jaden Kosch 5; Justin Leifeld 16; Trevor Pfeifer 13; Tanner Pfeifer 8; Evan Foltz 7; Dylan Wemhoff 4; Kolbe Classen 5.