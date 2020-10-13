Only one bogey marred an otherwise clean scorecard Monday for Nicole Kolbas, and the Lincoln Pius X sophomore almost avoided it.

A slightly pulled 8-footer for par on the ninth hole — she had been in the trees in the right rough and hit a long punch-out second shot — was one of her few mistakes while shooting a 1-under 71.

It was the lowest round ever at Norfolk Country Club for a girls golf state tournament and let her take a three-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside in Class A.

“Just staying steady the whole round was definitely what was important to me, and keeping my head in the game, not worrying about what other people are doing,’’ Kolbas said. “I couldn’t complain about it very much.”

North Platte, as expected, broke to the first-day lead in the team race. The Bulldogs’ Baylee Steele (77) and Karsen Morrison (78) are third and fourth, respectively. Maya Lashley had an 83, and sophomore Kaylee Carlson had the shot of the day — a hole in one on the 135-yard 17th — for an 86.

“For me personally, it was kind of a grind out there, to be quite honest,” said Steele, a UNO commit. “It’s probably my worst ball striking all year, so I made it the best I possibly could. But I’m really proud of the team. They really hung in there, and we had some girls have some really good rounds, especially Kaylee Carlson with her hole in one. That’s a big deal as a sophomore to show up.”

Last year’s runners-up lead Pius X by 13 strokes entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

“All we know is we need to go on and do it exactly as what we did today and not focus on what the leaders are doing, no matter what,’’ Steele said. “We’re playing to play the same golf, not to just barely get it done.”

Hanna began her round by holing out from 51 yards for eagle on the first hole. She ended up playing each nine in 1-over 37. The junior made an 8-foot putt for birdie on 17 and just missed a putt of about the same length on the closing hole.

“It basically was all scrambling,’’ Hanna said. “I wasn’t really good off the tee and didn’t have it a lot in the fairways.”

Kylie Ehnes-Blume of Norfolk shot a 99 and is currently tied for 60th place.

CLASS A

At Norfolk Country Club

Team Scoring

North Platte 324, Lincoln Pius X 337, Millard North 345, Omaha Westside 350, Lincoln Southwest 351, Elkhorn South 356, Papillion-La Vista 357, Lincoln East 357, Omaha Marian 358, Papillion-La Vista South 374, Kearney 378, Ralston/Mercy 383.

Individuals

Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X 71

Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside 74

Baylee Steele, North Platte 77

Karsen Morrison, North Platte 78

Katelyn Ruge, Millard North 79

Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest 80

Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 80

Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East 80

Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista 81

Ciera Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South 82

Maya Lashley, North Platte 83

Ansley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast 84

Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South 85

Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest 86

Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westside 86

Kaylee Carlson, North Platte 86

Gabriella Sinnett, Papillion-La Vista 86

Sarah Lasso, Columbus 87

Izabella Pesicka, Millard North 87

Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South 88

Malainey Wiemers, Millard North 88

Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X 88

Sydney Peterson, Kearney 89

Marissa Kuehn, Lincoln Pius X 89

Claire Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X 89

Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South 90

Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast 90

Jacey Hughes, Columbus 90

Elly Honnens, Lincoln East 90

Lilee Surdell-Eichten, Ralston/Mercy 91

Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 91

Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest 92

Grace Gonka, Ralston/Mercy 92

Kaelyn Panko, Papillion-La Vista South 92

Sadie Pehrson, Grand Island 92

Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island 92

Abbigail Jones, North Platte 92

Gabrielle Johnston, Omaha Marian 92

Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East 92

Brielle Abboud, Omaha Marian 92

Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South 93

Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest 93

Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney 93

Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest 94

Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast 94

Kaidence Spiegel, Columbus, 94

Erika Headlee, Millard North 94

Sophia Morehouse, Omaha Marian 94

Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South 95

Claire Bonnett, Omaha Westside 95

Madalyn DiPrima, Omaha Westside 95

Eve Edwards, Kearney 95

Anna Stultz, Papillion-La Vista 95

Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East 95

Emma Lamontagne, Papillion-La Vista 95

Alyssa Walters, Fremont 96

Megan Sianez, Papillion-La Vista South 98

Samantha Randels, Gretna 98

Ella Haakinson, Millard South 98

Madeline Schlegel, Omaha Westside 99

Neleigh Rush, Ralston/Mercy 99

Emily Evans, Millard West 99

Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk 99

Anna Ulferts, Omaha Marian 99

Clare Gonka, Ralston/Mercy 101

Betsey Lewis, Kearney 101

Isabel Knutson, Lincoln East 101

Julietta Panko, Papillion-La Vista South 102

Sarah Massman, Columbus 102

Alexa Mahalek, Kearney 104

Emily Spiegel, Lincoln Pius X 104

Constance Hemmer, Lincoln High 105

Ellen Mccann, Papillion-La Vista South 107

Regan Covrig, Papillion-La Vista 107

Ava Wulf, Ralston/Mercy 122

CLASS B

GERING — Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin was on the verge of running away with the tournament at Monument Shadows in Gering.

She was 3-under after 11 holes, aided by an eagle 3 on the eighth hole, and eight strokes ahead of the pack. Then she hit the newer, more-open part of the course and the howling winds took her scores sailing. She played holes 12 to 17 8-over, including a triple-bogey 8 on the 16th.

Karmazin still was the overnight leader, finishing with a 77 to be four strokes ahead of sophomore Anna Kelley from team leader Scottsbluff. The defending champion Bearcats had all five golfers in the top 13 — Emily Krzyzanowski had 89, Nielli Heinold and Halle Shaddick 92 and Haley Holzworth 93 — to lead second-place Omaha Duchesne by 21 strokes.

CLASS B

At Monument Shadows GC, Gering

Team Scoring

Scottsbluff 354, Omaha Duchesne 375, Elkhorn North 387, Omaha Gross 413, York 419, Gering 424, Nebraska City 426, Northwest 426, Blair 435, Seward 442, Beatrice 445, Alliance 465.

Individuals

Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North 77

Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 81

Madilyne Schlaepfer, Gering 82

Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North 85

Madeline Pelton, Chadron 88

Riley Stuhr, York 89

Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne 89

Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 89

Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne 90

Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 92

Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City 92

Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff 92

Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff 93

Tayber Meyer, Gering 95

Eleanor Mangan, Omaha Duchesne 98

Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne 98

Anna Moore, Blair 99

Abigail York, York 99

Alexis Nothelfer, Omaha Gross 100

Kiera Paquette, Beatrice 100

Sarah Wilson, Omaha Gross 100

Madison Meduna, Omaha Duchesne 101

Grace Augustine, Omaha Skutt 103

Hailey Schuster, Northwest 103

Abigail Lasure, Bennington 104

Bridget Nothelfer, Omaha Gross 104

Olivia Ottman, Northwest 105

Lalaina Fry, Northwest 107

Kaylie Puckett, McCook 108

Rachel Parks, Blair 108

Claire Novak, Seward 109

Grace Rowe, Omaha Gross 109

Sydney Blum, Nebraska City 109

Ella Welsh, Nebraska City 109

Breanna Placke, Seward 109

Blake Trusty, Beatrice 110

Taylor Mazour, Northwest 111

Nataliy Anderson, Seward 111

Kirsten Fike, York 112

Regan Lambert, Alliance 112

Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central 112

Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North 112

Natalie Brandt, Hastings 113

Remi Christensen, Seward 113

Julia Wilson, Alliance 113

Natalie Haun, Elkhorn North 113

Mallory Stirek, Blair 114

Kaia Stewart, Blair 114

Addison Stirek, Blair 115

Makenna Hutt, Beatrice 115

Grace McNeely, Nebraska City 116

Madison Mumm, Gering 116

Lillian Weiss, Omaha Gross 116

Emily Huff, Elkhorn North 117

Morgan Young, Alliance 117

Avery Hermesch, Northwest 118

Rylie Krause, York 119

Makenna Parde, Beatrice 120

Julia Carlson, Alliance 123

Riley Darbro, Aurora 123

Ella Hochstein, Seward 124

Paige Southwick, Beatrice 127

Piper Fernau, York 127

Grace Easley, Nebraska City 130

Cerelia Barrios, Gering 131

Natalie Bentjen, Wayne 134

Monae Castro-Saenz, Gering 140

CLASS C

COLUMBUS — Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central and Lynzi Becker of Cozad shot 77s at Elks Country Club in Columbus to share the overnight lead, which is five strokes over 82 shooters Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian, Elizabeth Mestl of Heartland, Kendall Colby of Minden and Payton Wise of Kimball.

Broken Bow has control of the team race in its bid for a first state title in girls golf. Madison Jackson led the Indians with an 84, followed by Emery Custer at 90, Camryn Johnson at 94 and Graycee Oeltjen at 101.

CLASS C

At Elks Country Club, Columbus

Team Scoring

Broken Bow 369, Lincoln Christian 386, Heartland 390, West Point-Beemer 396, Lincoln Lutheran 398, Boone Central 399, Valentine 400, Columbus Scotus 403, Minden 403, Kimball 406, Battle Creek 415, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 415, Grand Island Central Catholic 423, Mitchell 430, Omaha Brownell Talbot 435.

Individuals

Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central 77

Lynzi Becker, Cozad 77

Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian 82

Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82

Kendall Colby, Minden 82

Payton Wise, Kimball 82

Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic 84

Madison Jackson, Broken Bow 84

Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 85

Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer 85

Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus 86

Annica Harm, Gothenburg 90

Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran 90

Shaylee Staack, Syracuse 90

Emery Custer, Broken Bow 90

Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer 91

Shauna Radant, Valentine 92

Danielle Nolde, Ogallala 92

Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian 92

Madison Miller, Heartland 93

Megan Lutt, Battle Creek 93

Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow 94

Ashlyn Kucera, Grand Island Central Catholic 95

Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill 96

Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 96

Sarah Karnes, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 96

Delayne Sudbeck, Cedar Catholic 97

Jessica Folchert, Ogallala 97

Alaina Dierman, Columbus Scotus 97

Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 98

Carissa Lijewski, Tri County 99

Grayson Shirey, Omaha Brownell Talbot 99

Josie McCormick, Heartland 100

Emily Beed, Fullerton 100

Abigail Bruns, Gordon-Rushville 100

Reghan Kerkman, West Holt 101

Janna DeHaan, Lincoln Christian 101

Mc Kinley Knotts, Mitchell 101

Maddie Cook, Kimball 101

Macy Jones, Cambridge 101

Graycee Oeltjen, Broken Bow 101

Edie Anderson, Oakland-Craig 101

Emma Wilkinson, Battle Creek 102

Becca McGinley, Valentine 103

Elizabeth Goebel, Omaha Brownell Talbot 103

Jadyn Kinkaid, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 103

Lauren Kohtz, Boone Central 104

Sidney Groene, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 104

Kaylee Smith, Minden 105

Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic 105

Raina Lade, Battle Creek 106

Karah Johnson, Oakland-Craig 106

Nicole Williams, Valentine 107

Ryan Sand, Tri County 107

Taylor Beierman, Boone Central 107

Avery Campbell, Broken Bow 107

Shelbie Woerman, West Point-Beemer 108

Brooklin Golding, Kimball 108

Jaelyn Podolak, Columbus Scotus 108

Leah Livingston, Minden 108

Callie Whitten, Minden, 108

Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine 110

Rachel Malander, Boone Central 111

Molly Looper, Lincoln Christian 111

Mallory Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 111

Allie Boell, West Point-Beemer 112

Hope Swanson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 112

Alena Peters, Pierce 112

Hattie Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran 112

Ella Nahorny, Columbus Scotus 112

Dianna Taylor, Arlington 113

Emaan Khan, Omaha Brownell Talbot 113

Molly Heimes, Battle Creek 114

Delaney Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 115

Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball 115

Ruby Kliewer, Heartland 115

Joslyn Hrabanek, Battle Creek 116

Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell 116

Abee Hutchinson, Columbus Scotus 116

Martina Cardona, Mitchell 117

Keara O’Brien, Kimball 117

Marissa Cardona, Mitchell 118

Ember Kleint, Grand Island Central Catholic 118

Colbee Land, Minden 119

Stella Mumgaard, Omaha Brownell Talbot 120

Kate McEwe, Lincoln Christian 120

Almarosa Urquidez, West Point-Beemer 121

Bailey Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 123

Kennedi Henke, Grand Island Central Catholic 126

Lilly Carr, Heartland 132

Emmah Benson, Boone Central 136

Madeline Logue, Grand Island Central Catholic 136

Camille Kotouc, Omaha Brownell Talbot 138

Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse WD

