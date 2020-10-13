Only one bogey marred an otherwise clean scorecard Monday for Nicole Kolbas, and the Lincoln Pius X sophomore almost avoided it.
A slightly pulled 8-footer for par on the ninth hole — she had been in the trees in the right rough and hit a long punch-out second shot — was one of her few mistakes while shooting a 1-under 71.
It was the lowest round ever at Norfolk Country Club for a girls golf state tournament and let her take a three-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside in Class A.
“Just staying steady the whole round was definitely what was important to me, and keeping my head in the game, not worrying about what other people are doing,’’ Kolbas said. “I couldn’t complain about it very much.”
North Platte, as expected, broke to the first-day lead in the team race. The Bulldogs’ Baylee Steele (77) and Karsen Morrison (78) are third and fourth, respectively. Maya Lashley had an 83, and sophomore Kaylee Carlson had the shot of the day — a hole in one on the 135-yard 17th — for an 86.
“For me personally, it was kind of a grind out there, to be quite honest,” said Steele, a UNO commit. “It’s probably my worst ball striking all year, so I made it the best I possibly could. But I’m really proud of the team. They really hung in there, and we had some girls have some really good rounds, especially Kaylee Carlson with her hole in one. That’s a big deal as a sophomore to show up.”
Last year’s runners-up lead Pius X by 13 strokes entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
“All we know is we need to go on and do it exactly as what we did today and not focus on what the leaders are doing, no matter what,’’ Steele said. “We’re playing to play the same golf, not to just barely get it done.”
Hanna began her round by holing out from 51 yards for eagle on the first hole. She ended up playing each nine in 1-over 37. The junior made an 8-foot putt for birdie on 17 and just missed a putt of about the same length on the closing hole.
“It basically was all scrambling,’’ Hanna said. “I wasn’t really good off the tee and didn’t have it a lot in the fairways.”
Kylie Ehnes-Blume of Norfolk shot a 99 and is currently tied for 60th place.
CLASS A
At Norfolk Country Club
Team Scoring
North Platte 324, Lincoln Pius X 337, Millard North 345, Omaha Westside 350, Lincoln Southwest 351, Elkhorn South 356, Papillion-La Vista 357, Lincoln East 357, Omaha Marian 358, Papillion-La Vista South 374, Kearney 378, Ralston/Mercy 383.
Individuals
Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X 71
Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside 74
Baylee Steele, North Platte 77
Karsen Morrison, North Platte 78
Katelyn Ruge, Millard North 79
Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest 80
Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 80
Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East 80
Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista 81
Ciera Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South 82
Maya Lashley, North Platte 83
Ansley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast 84
Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South 85
Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest 86
Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westside 86
Kaylee Carlson, North Platte 86
Gabriella Sinnett, Papillion-La Vista 86
Sarah Lasso, Columbus 87
Izabella Pesicka, Millard North 87
Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South 88
Malainey Wiemers, Millard North 88
Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X 88
Sydney Peterson, Kearney 89
Marissa Kuehn, Lincoln Pius X 89
Claire Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X 89
Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South 90
Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast 90
Jacey Hughes, Columbus 90
Elly Honnens, Lincoln East 90
Lilee Surdell-Eichten, Ralston/Mercy 91
Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 91
Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest 92
Grace Gonka, Ralston/Mercy 92
Kaelyn Panko, Papillion-La Vista South 92
Sadie Pehrson, Grand Island 92
Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island 92
Abbigail Jones, North Platte 92
Gabrielle Johnston, Omaha Marian 92
Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East 92
Brielle Abboud, Omaha Marian 92
Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South 93
Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest 93
Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney 93
Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest 94
Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast 94
Kaidence Spiegel, Columbus, 94
Erika Headlee, Millard North 94
Sophia Morehouse, Omaha Marian 94
Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South 95
Claire Bonnett, Omaha Westside 95
Madalyn DiPrima, Omaha Westside 95
Eve Edwards, Kearney 95
Anna Stultz, Papillion-La Vista 95
Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East 95
Emma Lamontagne, Papillion-La Vista 95
Alyssa Walters, Fremont 96
Megan Sianez, Papillion-La Vista South 98
Samantha Randels, Gretna 98
Ella Haakinson, Millard South 98
Madeline Schlegel, Omaha Westside 99
Neleigh Rush, Ralston/Mercy 99
Emily Evans, Millard West 99
Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk 99
Anna Ulferts, Omaha Marian 99
Clare Gonka, Ralston/Mercy 101
Betsey Lewis, Kearney 101
Isabel Knutson, Lincoln East 101
Julietta Panko, Papillion-La Vista South 102
Sarah Massman, Columbus 102
Alexa Mahalek, Kearney 104
Emily Spiegel, Lincoln Pius X 104
Constance Hemmer, Lincoln High 105
Ellen Mccann, Papillion-La Vista South 107
Regan Covrig, Papillion-La Vista 107
Ava Wulf, Ralston/Mercy 122
CLASS B
GERING — Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin was on the verge of running away with the tournament at Monument Shadows in Gering.
She was 3-under after 11 holes, aided by an eagle 3 on the eighth hole, and eight strokes ahead of the pack. Then she hit the newer, more-open part of the course and the howling winds took her scores sailing. She played holes 12 to 17 8-over, including a triple-bogey 8 on the 16th.
Karmazin still was the overnight leader, finishing with a 77 to be four strokes ahead of sophomore Anna Kelley from team leader Scottsbluff. The defending champion Bearcats had all five golfers in the top 13 — Emily Krzyzanowski had 89, Nielli Heinold and Halle Shaddick 92 and Haley Holzworth 93 — to lead second-place Omaha Duchesne by 21 strokes.
CLASS B
At Monument Shadows GC, Gering
Team Scoring
Scottsbluff 354, Omaha Duchesne 375, Elkhorn North 387, Omaha Gross 413, York 419, Gering 424, Nebraska City 426, Northwest 426, Blair 435, Seward 442, Beatrice 445, Alliance 465.
Individuals
Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North 77
Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 81
Madilyne Schlaepfer, Gering 82
Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North 85
Madeline Pelton, Chadron 88
Riley Stuhr, York 89
Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne 89
Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 89
Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne 90
Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 92
Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City 92
Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff 92
Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff 93
Tayber Meyer, Gering 95
Eleanor Mangan, Omaha Duchesne 98
Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne 98
Anna Moore, Blair 99
Abigail York, York 99
Alexis Nothelfer, Omaha Gross 100
Kiera Paquette, Beatrice 100
Sarah Wilson, Omaha Gross 100
Madison Meduna, Omaha Duchesne 101
Grace Augustine, Omaha Skutt 103
Hailey Schuster, Northwest 103
Abigail Lasure, Bennington 104
Bridget Nothelfer, Omaha Gross 104
Olivia Ottman, Northwest 105
Lalaina Fry, Northwest 107
Kaylie Puckett, McCook 108
Rachel Parks, Blair 108
Claire Novak, Seward 109
Grace Rowe, Omaha Gross 109
Sydney Blum, Nebraska City 109
Ella Welsh, Nebraska City 109
Breanna Placke, Seward 109
Blake Trusty, Beatrice 110
Taylor Mazour, Northwest 111
Nataliy Anderson, Seward 111
Kirsten Fike, York 112
Regan Lambert, Alliance 112
Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central 112
Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North 112
Natalie Brandt, Hastings 113
Remi Christensen, Seward 113
Julia Wilson, Alliance 113
Natalie Haun, Elkhorn North 113
Mallory Stirek, Blair 114
Kaia Stewart, Blair 114
Addison Stirek, Blair 115
Makenna Hutt, Beatrice 115
Grace McNeely, Nebraska City 116
Madison Mumm, Gering 116
Lillian Weiss, Omaha Gross 116
Emily Huff, Elkhorn North 117
Morgan Young, Alliance 117
Avery Hermesch, Northwest 118
Rylie Krause, York 119
Makenna Parde, Beatrice 120
Julia Carlson, Alliance 123
Riley Darbro, Aurora 123
Ella Hochstein, Seward 124
Paige Southwick, Beatrice 127
Piper Fernau, York 127
Grace Easley, Nebraska City 130
Cerelia Barrios, Gering 131
Natalie Bentjen, Wayne 134
Monae Castro-Saenz, Gering 140
CLASS C
COLUMBUS — Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central and Lynzi Becker of Cozad shot 77s at Elks Country Club in Columbus to share the overnight lead, which is five strokes over 82 shooters Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian, Elizabeth Mestl of Heartland, Kendall Colby of Minden and Payton Wise of Kimball.
Broken Bow has control of the team race in its bid for a first state title in girls golf. Madison Jackson led the Indians with an 84, followed by Emery Custer at 90, Camryn Johnson at 94 and Graycee Oeltjen at 101.
CLASS C
At Elks Country Club, Columbus
Team Scoring
Broken Bow 369, Lincoln Christian 386, Heartland 390, West Point-Beemer 396, Lincoln Lutheran 398, Boone Central 399, Valentine 400, Columbus Scotus 403, Minden 403, Kimball 406, Battle Creek 415, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 415, Grand Island Central Catholic 423, Mitchell 430, Omaha Brownell Talbot 435.
Individuals
Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central 77
Lynzi Becker, Cozad 77
Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian 82
Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82
Kendall Colby, Minden 82
Payton Wise, Kimball 82
Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic 84
Madison Jackson, Broken Bow 84
Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 85
Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer 85
Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus 86
Annica Harm, Gothenburg 90
Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran 90
Shaylee Staack, Syracuse 90
Emery Custer, Broken Bow 90
Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer 91
Shauna Radant, Valentine 92
Danielle Nolde, Ogallala 92
Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian 92
Madison Miller, Heartland 93
Megan Lutt, Battle Creek 93
Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow 94
Ashlyn Kucera, Grand Island Central Catholic 95
Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill 96
Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 96
Sarah Karnes, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 96
Delayne Sudbeck, Cedar Catholic 97
Jessica Folchert, Ogallala 97
Alaina Dierman, Columbus Scotus 97
Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 98
Carissa Lijewski, Tri County 99
Grayson Shirey, Omaha Brownell Talbot 99
Josie McCormick, Heartland 100
Emily Beed, Fullerton 100
Abigail Bruns, Gordon-Rushville 100
Reghan Kerkman, West Holt 101
Janna DeHaan, Lincoln Christian 101
Mc Kinley Knotts, Mitchell 101
Maddie Cook, Kimball 101
Macy Jones, Cambridge 101
Graycee Oeltjen, Broken Bow 101
Edie Anderson, Oakland-Craig 101
Emma Wilkinson, Battle Creek 102
Becca McGinley, Valentine 103
Elizabeth Goebel, Omaha Brownell Talbot 103
Jadyn Kinkaid, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 103
Lauren Kohtz, Boone Central 104
Sidney Groene, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 104
Kaylee Smith, Minden 105
Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic 105
Raina Lade, Battle Creek 106
Karah Johnson, Oakland-Craig 106
Nicole Williams, Valentine 107
Ryan Sand, Tri County 107
Taylor Beierman, Boone Central 107
Avery Campbell, Broken Bow 107
Shelbie Woerman, West Point-Beemer 108
Brooklin Golding, Kimball 108
Jaelyn Podolak, Columbus Scotus 108
Leah Livingston, Minden 108
Callie Whitten, Minden, 108
Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine 110
Rachel Malander, Boone Central 111
Molly Looper, Lincoln Christian 111
Mallory Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 111
Allie Boell, West Point-Beemer 112
Hope Swanson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 112
Alena Peters, Pierce 112
Hattie Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran 112
Ella Nahorny, Columbus Scotus 112
Dianna Taylor, Arlington 113
Emaan Khan, Omaha Brownell Talbot 113
Molly Heimes, Battle Creek 114
Delaney Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 115
Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball 115
Ruby Kliewer, Heartland 115
Joslyn Hrabanek, Battle Creek 116
Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell 116
Abee Hutchinson, Columbus Scotus 116
Martina Cardona, Mitchell 117
Keara O’Brien, Kimball 117
Marissa Cardona, Mitchell 118
Ember Kleint, Grand Island Central Catholic 118
Colbee Land, Minden 119
Stella Mumgaard, Omaha Brownell Talbot 120
Kate McEwe, Lincoln Christian 120
Almarosa Urquidez, West Point-Beemer 121
Bailey Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 123
Kennedi Henke, Grand Island Central Catholic 126
Lilly Carr, Heartland 132
Emmah Benson, Boone Central 136
Madeline Logue, Grand Island Central Catholic 136
Camille Kotouc, Omaha Brownell Talbot 138
Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse WD