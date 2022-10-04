Fineran, Bertus headed to state golf tournament

For the past 17 years, the Norfolk Country Club has hosted the Class A state girls golf tournament. Each year, dozens of Nebraska’s finest head to the Northeast corner of the state for a shot at a title.
In 2022, that group of competitors will include two from one of the schools right in town.
Freshman Maddi Fineran and junior Malin Bertus both finished tied for 10th place among individuals with a score of 86, clinching their spot in the state meet beginning on Monday.
As a team, the Panthers finished in fourth place with a score of 365, one spot shy of qualifying for state as a team.
“I’m proud of the girls overall as a team. To shoot 365 was a really good team score,” coach Lance Kosch said. “We came up 10 shots short, but coming into today if you told me we were going to shoot 365, I would've took that and took my chances that Omaha Westside wouldn’t have shot as well as they did. Overall, it was a good day.”
Junior Becca Asbury finished third on the team with a 93. Her mark, along with those of Fineran and Bertus, was a personal best.
As is the case for all those who make it, both of Norfolk’s qualifiers had a lot to gain. However, Fineran in particular also gained solace.
Last Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship at Norfolk Country Club, Fineran signed an incorrect scorecard that disqualified her from the tournament. She would’ve finished with a 93.
Five days later, she was still rattled from the experience, but turned in a round seven strokes better than what she would’ve had.
“I was a little nervous, still shook from last week,” she said. “But I just stayed confident and played.”
As a result, Fineran now gets another shot at the country club. This time, she feels more ready.
“I practiced there a lot during the summer and I think I’ve got it, I just need to practice this week and I’ll be good.”
Consistency was the key for the junior Bertus, who remained steadfast through the ebbs and flows of the day.
“I think it was just a really good round,” she said. “Every golfer has their ups and downs, but I think, overall, I was just able to stay confident.”
For Bertus, qualifying not only means competing with the meat and having an advantage, but also staying on top of homework.
“I actually don’t want to miss a lot of school and travel,” she said. “We get the advantage of being on our own course and knowing the course better than other girls.”
Lincoln East finished first in the team standings and had all five of its competitors finish in the top five among individuals. Elly Honnes led the way with a 75. The Spartans are joined by Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Westside as teams to qualify.
The two-day state tournament gets underway on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Norfolk Country Club.
Team results (top three go to state): Lincoln East 316, Papillon-La Vista South 347, Omaha Westside 355, Norfolk 365, Lincoln North Star 430, Bellevue West 435, Bellevue East N/A, Omaha North N/A.
Individual state qualifiers: 1. Elly Honnes, LE, 75; 2. Hailey Bayne, LE, 80; 3. Emma Moss, LE, 80; 4. Avery Van Horn, LE, 81; 5. Isabella Elgert, LE, 82; 6. Julietta Panko, PLS, 83; 7. Carly Beabrown, OWS, 84; 8. Megan Sianez, PLS, 84; 9. Ellen McCann, PLVS, 85; T-10. Madie Schlegel, OWS, 86; T-10. Mailin Bertus, NOR, 86; T-10. Maddi Fineran, NOR, 86.
Other Norfolk finishers: Becca Asbury 93, Kyla Robinson 100, Phoebe Miller 106.