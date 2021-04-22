PIERCE — Mary Fennessy already owned Norfolk Catholic's school record in the discus. But for her entire career, a record that had stood for more than two decades in the shot put had eluded her.
She came within two inches of breaking that record Tuesday at the Nebraska Track and Field Classic in Papillion. On Thursday at the Tom Martin Memorial Pierce/Wausa Invitational, there was no doubt.
The senior, who has already signed to compete in Division I track and field next year at Nebraska-Omaha, uncorked a toss of 43 feet during preliminaries and then bettered that by an inch on her second-to-last throw, unleashing a 43 feet, 1 inch heave to secure the record by exactly 1-1/2 feet. That paced Norfolk Catholic to a 1-2-3 finish in the event and 100 team points, five better than runner-up Pierce, to win the girls team title.
"That was really fun because that record has been there for a really long time," Fennessy said. "It's always fun to break a record, to be the best thrower at Norfolk Catholic."
The teams were flipped in the boys standings, with the Bluejays posting 133 points — led by Logan Moeller having a hand in three first-place finishes — while the Knights were second with 106.
"I thought there were a lot of teams that had good athletes here," Moeller said.
Fennessy's final throw beat the previous top mark in Norfolk Catholic history of 41-9 that was set in 1997 by Jenny Lange. On Tuesday, her best mark of 41-7 prompted some additional tweaks by Fennessy and throws coach Terry Glenn that paid off.
"She was close on Tuesday. She and coach Glenn talked about a couple of things and then really had a good throw today," Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said.
Jozy Piper tossed a pair of personal-bests as well, moving into the top three among area discus throwers with her winning mark of 131-5 and finishing runner-up in the shot at 40-3. Elly Piper tacked on a third-place shot put at 38-11, just two inches off her season best, and bettered her previous season best in the discus by two feet at 124-9 despite finishing in fourth place.
"It's really special what we have because we're great friends," Fennessy said. "We've been friends for a long time, and just to be able to push each other and coach each other. Whoever wins, wins. We're all just working for our PR's."
On the track, Alexandra Eisenhauer and Jordyn Arens both had big days in the girls division.
Eisenhauer won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.57 seconds, and then turned around moments later to claim the 100-meter dash in 13.09 seconds.
"In the prelims, it's a lot easier than the finals, because it's a longer break," she said. "The walk back to the start line (in the finals) helps so much. ... It's really hard. It would be easier if there was one more (event) in between, but I've got to do what I have to do."
Later, she won the 200 in 26.61 seconds, and to cap her day, she joined with Madison Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns and Lauren Pinkelman to anchor the 4x100 in 52.65 seconds.
"I used to run the 300 hurdles, but this year I asked coach to run the 200 just once, and the one time I did, I won handily, and the next time I ran it, I tied the school record, so he decided I could run the 200 now," Eisenhauer said.
The Crofton freshman Arens, already the area leader in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, won all three races again Thursday — and she bettered her top times in all three. She won the 3,200 in 11:32.24, more than half a minute faster than her previous season-best, before she finished the 800 in 2:24.32 and the 1,600 in 5:29.68.
For the champion Knights, Carly Marshall (300 hurdles) and Tiffani Peitz (high jump) added individual golds.
"Carly Marshall, again, was solid for us in a lot of things, and I thought Kalee Gilsdorf did some good things, too, in the 100 and 200 by getting to the finals. We haven't had a (girls) sprinter get in there lately," Kassmeier said. "Tiffani Peitz winning the high jump for the first time was good, too."
ON THE BOYS side, Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic continued his dominant start by sweeping the open 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races, with all three of his times within a few seconds of his personal-best finishes posted earlier this season — understandable considering the cooler, breezy conditions.
His 3,200 time of 9:34.95 came despite finishing almost an entire minute ahead of the competition, but the 800 was much closer, fending off Connor Arens of Crofton by just 39 hundredths of a second.
The area leader in the long and triple jumps, Moeller helped the Bluejays' run to the team title by winning both events, raced on the winning 4x100, and finished third in the 200.
"I've just kept working in the weight room, hitting the squats so I could jump farther," Moeller said. "Obviously, that helps in all sports."
For the Knights, Jackson Clausen had another big day. The area leader in the 100 and 200 won both events, anchored the second-place 4x100 and ended the day by joining with Kanyon Talton, Travis Kalous and Eli Pfeifer to win the 4x400 in 3:38.84 for the third-best time in the area. Senior Alex Prim, in his first season out for track, led the Knights to a 1-2 finish in the 110 hurdles, while sophomore Kade Pieper added a first-place medal in the shot put.
"We had a number of good performances again today," Kassmeier said. "I thought Ben Hammond did some good things in the 1,600 with Dalton Brunsing in the 1,600 and the 3,200, Travis Kalous in the 800. And our hurdlers, Alex Prim getting first in the 110s and second in the 300s, and Max Wattier coming back from an ACL injury.
"Obviously Jackson (Clausen) has been solid all the way through. We put him in the 4x400 today, which helped our time. We ran our best time of the year by about seven seconds in that relay, so it was good for that group. Hopefully, we can keep building off of that and get confidence."
Girls division
Norfolk Catholic 100, Pierce 95, Crofton 78, Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Bloomfield 63, Wausa 54, Summerland 28, Hartington-Newcastle 9, Creighton 8, Wakefield 8, Osmond 8, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 5, Winside 1.
Top two finishers and Norfolk Catholic medalists
Shot: 1. Mary Fennessy, NC, 43-1, 2. Jozy Piper, NC, 40-3, 3. Elly Piper, NC, 38-11; Discus: 1. J. Piper, NC, 131-5, 2. Fennessy, NC, 129-10, 4. E. Piper, NC, 124-9; Long jump: 1. Kenzie Moeller, PIE, 16-7, 2. Gina Wragge, PIE, 14-11.25, 3. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 14-8; Triple jump: 1. Caitlin Guenther, CRO, 32-6.5, 2. Wragge, PIE, 32-4.5, 6. Lauren Preister, NC, 30-11; High jump: 1. Tiffani Peitz, NC, 4-10, 2. Brooke Kumm, WAU, 4-8, 5. Piper Craig, NC, 4-6; Pole vault: 1. (tie) Jayden Jordan, CRO, and Ella McFarland, BLO, 8-2, 3. Josy Mrsny, NC, 7-2.
100: 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer, BLO, 13.09, 2. Sophia Reifenrath, HCC, 13.51; 200: 1. Eisenhauer, BLO, 26.61, 2. S. Reifenrath, HCC, 28.20, 5. Kalee Gilsdorf, NC, 28.78; 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 1:01.00, 2. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:01.51, 6. Carly Marshall, NC, 1:05.24; 800: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 2:24.32, 2. Kathol, HCC, 2:26.72, 6. Morgan Miller, NC, 2:42.25; 1,600: 1. Arens, CRO, 5:29.68, 2. Payten Simmons, PIE, 5:54.72; 3,200: 1. Arens, CRO, 11:32.24, 2. Darla Nelson, WAU, 13:02.63; 6. Jordan Aschoff, NC, 14:07.74.
100 HH: 1. Eisenhauer, BLO, 16.57, 2. Madison Abbenhaus, BLO, 16.69; 300 LH: 1. Marshall, NC, 48.72, 2. Faith Lubischer, PIE, 49.83; 4x100: 1. Bloomfield (Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns, Lauren Pinkelman, Eisenhauer), 52.65, 2. Pierce, 53.45, 3. Norfolk Catholic (Gilsdorf, Saylor Fischer, Marshall, Barnes), 53.86; 4x400: 1. Pierce (Katie Vogt, Moeller, Simmons, Callie Arnold), 4:25.51, 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4:29.52, 4. Norfolk Catholic (Barnes, Miller, Emily Faltys, Marshall), 4:33.87; 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Makenzie Arens, Sara Burbach, Jordyn Steffen, Kathol), 10:53.75, 2. Crofton, 11:12.73, 3. Norfolk Catholic (Charli Fischer, CC Kann, Miller, Faltys), 11:19.39.
Boys division
Pierce 133, Norfolk Catholic 106, Hartington Cedar Catholic 82.5, Wausa 37, Wakefield 30, Bloomfield 29, Osmond 28, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 23.5, Crofton 21, Creighton 10, Summerland 10, Hartington-Newcastle 9, Winside 8.
Top two finishers and Norfolk Catholic medalists
Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 51-7, 2. Cruz Gleason, PIE, 48-6; Discus: 1. Dawson Raabe, PIE, 149-1, 2. Dalton Gieselman, BLO, 144-0, 5. Pieper, NC, 138-1; Long jump: 1. Logan Moeller, PIE, 22-2, 2. Owen Heimes, HCC, 19-7; Triple jump: 1. Moeller, PIE, 43-3.5, 2. Cade Hammer, CRE, 40-2.75; High jump: 1. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 6-2, 2. Dawson Watts, PIE, 5-10; Pole vault: 1. (tie) Easton Becker, HCC, and Dalton Delka, PIE, 11-8.
100: 1. Jackson Clausen, NC, 11.27, 2. Ritter Oestreich, PIE, 11.62; 200: 1. Clausen, NC, 22.75, 2. Justin Erb, WAKE, 23.20; 400: 1. Evan Haverkamp, BLO, 52.63, 2. Erb, WAKE, 52.70, 5. Eli Pfeifer, NC, 54.17; 800: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 2:07.53, 2. Connor Arens, CRO, 2:07.92, 4. Travis Kalous, NC, 2:08.66; 1,600: 1. Noecker, HCC, 4:39.66, 2. Arens, CRO, 4:56.55, 3. Ben Hammond, NC, 4:57.03; 3,200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:34.95, 2. Addison Smith, WAU, 10:33.70, 3. Hammond, NC, 10:34.40, 5. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 10:49.15.
110 HH: 1. Alex Prim, NC, 16.36, 2. Max Wattier, NC, 16.54; 300 IH: 1. Tyler Baue, WAU, 43.88, 2. Prim, NC, 44.04; 4x100: 1. Pierce (Moeller, Coleton Cooper, Kaden Johnson, Ritter Oestreich), 45.53, 2. Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Prim, Carter Janssen, Clausen), 45.93; 4x400: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Travis Kalous, Clausen, Pfeifer), 3:38.84, 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 3:39.23; 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Calvin Christensen, Noecker, Carson Arens, Dagen Joachimsen), 8:43.95, 2. Osmond, 8:54.08, 4. Norfolk Catholic (Wyatt Ash, Brunsing, Hammond, Kalous), 9:07.40.