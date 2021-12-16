Erwin to become permanent AD

Norfolk Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson provided an update regarding the Norfolk Senior High interim administrative positions at the December monthly Board of Education meeting.
John Erwin, interim activities director, will continue in that role moving forward and will become the official activities director in the 2022-23 school year.
Curt Lammers will continue as the assistant activities director and Paige Hastings will continue the role of assistant principal and will also become the official assistant principal in the upcoming school year.
“(Norfolk High School principal) Dr. (Derek) Ippensen and I have both been very pleased with the interim administrative assignments that we made this year at the senior high,” Thompson said. “Mr. Erwin has done a great job as interim activities director and will continue in this role moving forward.
“Paige Hastings has also been a great fit as our interim assistant principal. Her behavior background and special education training have been very beneficial.
“I appreciate all three of these individuals for stepping up and helping us out this year, and I am glad that they all ended up not only enjoying their new roles but excelling in them as well.”