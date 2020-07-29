HASTINGS — The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors closed out one of their best seasons in years by sweeping a road doubleheader over Hastings Five Points Bank by identical scores of 1-0.
Despite being outhit by the hosts 7-3 in the opener, Norfolk’s lone run in the top of the first inning held up. Ryland Bates drove it in and Dylan Rodgers tossed shutout ball for six innings to earn the win.
Brett O’Brien and Nolan Strand each had two hits in the nightcap as Norfolk recorded the game’s only run in the third inning.
Jaden Driscoll threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout as the Norfolk seniors finished their COVID-shortened season with a record of 20-9.
Remaining members of the team are Colby Mrsny, Carter Faltys, Sam Jagels, Zach Cordner, Colton Price, Jared Ertzner, Grant Colligan and Brady Luhr.
GAME 1
Norfolk 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Hastings 000 000 0 — 0 7 0
GAME 2
Norfolk 001 000 0 — 1 6 0
Hastings 000 000 0 — 0 3 1