FREMONT — The Tigers dominated and the Gators held on to become 2023 East Husker Conference champions on Saturday night at Wikert Events Center at Midland University.
This is North Bend Central's first conference title since 2017. The Tigers had lost to Oakland-Craig in the finals two of the last three seasons, including last season.
As for Wisner-Pilger, this marks its first conference title since 2010. The Gators entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed.
