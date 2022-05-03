Eagles advance, Knights done

COLUMBUS — Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team jumped to a 3-0 lead, then hung on to defeat Columbus Lakeview 3-2 at the Class B-5 subdistrict on Monday.
Scoring first-half goals for the Eagles were Kalea Fischer, Mia Wiederin and Hanna Brummer.
“Great start in the first half was good enough to get us the win,” Eagles coach Chad Miller said. “We went up 3-0 before Lakeview got a goal with two minutes left in the first half.”
Collecting assists for the Eagles were Wiederin, Jacey Wolf and Fischer.
“In the second half Lakeview came out very strong and controlled most of the half,” Miller said. “Kealy (Ranslem), our goalkeeper, came up very big for us today. She saved a penalty kick in the second half, along with some good saves from shots on goal.”
Ranselm register 11 saves as the third-seeded Eagles out-shot the second-seeded Vikings 21-16.
The Eagles were to take on undefeated and top seed Columbus Scotus at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the subdistrict championship match.
“We will have to be more consistent to beat a very good Scotus team tomorrow,” Miller said.
Boys Class B-5 subdistrict
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team saw its season come to an end here Monday.
The fourth-seeded Knights fell 4-2 to top-seeded South Sioux City.
Scoring goals for the Knights were Nolan Thramer and Keaton Ranslem. The Knights end the season with an 0-10 record.
Also competing in the Class B-5 subdistrict was third-seeded Madison, which was eliminated by second-seeded Blair 3-1. Madison ended the season with a 3-5 record.