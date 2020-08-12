Despite decision, NU 'ready to play'

A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Tuesday when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons.
Five months almost to the day after the first spikes in coronavirus cases in the U.S. led to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments, the still raging pandemic is tearing down another American sports institution: fall Saturdays filled with college football.
The Big Ten on Tuesday chose to postpone its 2020 college football season — until at least spring 2021 — because of the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to slow its spread and the growing concern about keeping football players healthy.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference,” said Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner. “Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult.”
Followed 30 minutes later by the Pac-12, the Big Ten became the first major football conference to postpone its season. It’s the first year since 1896, when the league began, that football won’t be played.
All other fall sports at Nebraska — including volleyball — will be postponed, too.
In a combined statement from NU president Ted Carter, UNL chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost, NU clearly disagreed with the decision.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement read in part.
The university otherwise declined to comment Tuesday, but, as of Monday, NU said it intended to pursue its own football schedule in 2020 if the Big Ten leaders chose not to play. According to a North Dakota State assistant athletic director, NDSU has already contacted the Huskers to play a game this fall.
Warren, after failing to answer on BTN whether Nebraska would be able to pursue its own schedule, told Yahoo Sports that Nebraska could not do so and remain a member of the Big Ten.
If Nebraska isn’t able to find a way to play, this will be the first year since 1889 without a Nebraska football game in the fall. The Huskers played through the 1918 flu pandemic, two world wars, recessions and depressions. They even played rival Oklahoma one day after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.
Despite pleas from players, coaches and President Donald Trump in recent days to play on, 40% of major college football teams have now decided to punt on a fall season, a decision that will cost schools tens of millions of dollars and upends traditions dating back a century.
“This was an extremely difficult and painful decision that we know will have important impacts on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our fans,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “We know nothing will ease that.”
Both conferences cited the risk of trying to keep players from contracting and spreading the coronavirus when the programs are not operating in a bubble like the NBA and NHL are doing. They also cited the broader state of the pandemic in the United States, which has had more than 5 million cases of COVID-19.
“Every life is critical,” Warren told the AP. “We wanted to make sure we continually, not only in our words but in our actions, do put the health and safety and wellness of our student-athletes first.”
Less than a week ago, the Big Ten — which includes perennial powers such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State — had released a revised conference-only football schedule it hoped would help it navigate a fall season filled with potential COVID-19 disruptions.
Even after the Big Ten made its call, there were diverging thoughts about how it should have proceeded.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he would have liked to have pushed back the season from Sept. 5 to maybe early October.
“Wish we could have had a little bit more time to evaluate, but we certainly understand this was the time we had to pull the plug,” Smith told the Big Ten Network.
Frost and Ohio State coach Ryan Day had both suggested Monday that if the Big Ten did not play, their schools might look elsewhere for games.
“We have 14 schools in the Big Ten right now, and I expect to have 14 schools in the Big Ten,” Warren said.
Two smaller conferences, the Mid-American and Mountain West, had already announced the uncertain move to spring football. The decisions by the deep-pocketed Big Ten and Pac-12, with hundred million-dollar television contracts and historic programs, shook the foundation of college sports.
Players around the country were stunned. Many had recently taken to social media with the hashtag #WeWanttoPlay. Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields was among those trying to present a unified front and save their season.
After the announcement, Fields simply posted to Twitter: “smh,” short for shaking my head.
“Our lives are changing forever right before our eyes,” Arizona offensive lineman Donovan Laie tweeted.
What’s next?
Frost was bullish on the prospect Monday of playing.
“Safety comes first,” read the statement by Frost and NU leaders. “Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
“We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference released statements expressing cautious optimism. The Big 12 continues to work toward playing in the fall.
Outside the Power Five conferences, the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt made no immediate moves.
“Everyone is going to make their independent decisions and I certainly respect our colleagues,” Scott said. “We try to be very collaborative, communicative with our peers across the country. But at the end of the day, our presidents and chancellors looked at what was in best interest of Pac-12 student-athletes based on the advice and frankly what’s going on in our communities.”
The cost of losing football will be devastating to athletic departments. The Big Ten distributed more than $50 million to most of its members in 2018, but most of that came from media rights deals and a conference TV network powered by football. Maybe some can be recouped in the spring, but there are bills to pay now.
Wisconsin has estimated $100 million in losses with no football at all. Michigan said it could be in the red more than that.
“We do have a reserve that will take us so far, but we’re going to have to have some layoffs,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “There will be some of our units that won’t be working. Those are things we have a plan for. Those are very difficult decisions to make.”
Over the last month, conferences had been reworking schedules in the hopes of being able to buy time and play a season. The Big Ten was the first to settle on conference-only play, in early July, and all the Power Five conferences eventually switched to either all or mostly conference play.
The idea behind it was to create flexibility to deal with the possibility of having to cancel or reschedule games because of COVID-19 outbreaks, like the ones that have hit Major League Baseball.
It also created an every-conference-for-itself atmosphere that could now lead to two college football seasons — one in the fall and one in the spring. Or maybe none at all.
* * *
Editor’s note: The World-Herald News Service contributed to this story.