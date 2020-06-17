OAKLAND—Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Jake Kluver continued to roll through the 31st Junior Match Play Championship tournament at the Oakland Golf Club.
In the first and second round of the Junior Match Play Championship on Wednesday, the duo won both of their matchups and moved on to the quarterfinals.
Ian Lundquist of Oakland also advanced to the quarterfinals after he beat Will Mullin of Omaha and Porter Topp of Omaha.
Rockney Peck of Wisner won his first round matchup against Connor Steichen of Omaha but he lost to Jake Kluver in the round of 16.
Riley Kuehn of Hartington and Jake Hagerbaumer of Hooper fell in the first round. Keuhn fell short against Jake Boor of Omaha, while Hagerbaumer lost to Reed Malleck of York.
The quarterfinal and semifinal will get underway on Thursday at the Oakland Golf Club.