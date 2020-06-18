OAKLAND—Golfers battled the weather on Thursday as Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Jake Kluver came up just short.
The quarterfinals and semifinals of the 31st Junior Match Play Championship continued into the third day of the four-day event on Thursday as golfers had to deal with two suspensions due to weather.
Heimes and Kluver made it past the quarterfinal round but they both lost in the semifinals.
Heimes lost to Reed Malleck of York 3&2, while Kluver fell to Josh Kramer of Omaha by one stroke.
Ian Lundquist of Oakland also competed on Thursday, but he lost 5&3 to Kluver in the quarterfinals.
The final between Malleck and Kramer will get underway at 8 a.m. on Friday at the Oakland Golf Club.