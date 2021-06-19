For the 28th straight year, the Norfolk Daily News is honoring local athletes who have excelled on the field, off the field and in the classroom by recognizing student-athletes of the year.
Starting in 1994, the most outstanding girl and boy student athletes from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic received the honors. Students from Lutheran High Northeast have been recognized since 1999. Then, starting in 2007, the Daily News began awarding student-athletes from its coverage area.
Eight more of those impressive young women and men are being honored this year and were to have been recognized between the girls and boys contests of the Northeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games on Friday at Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center.
The six city student-athletes are chosen by their schools’ activities or athletic directors, while the area honorees are selected by the Daily News sports staff, based on their academic and athletic achievements.
This year, the Daily News is pleased to honor eight more student athletes, all seniors. They are: Annika Harthoorn and Kallan Herman of Norfolk High; Mary Fennessy and Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic; Chloe Spence and Grant Colligan of Lutheran High Northeast; and area student athletes, Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis and Logan Moeller of Pierce.
Annika Harthoorn
Parents: Dr. Corey and Sharon Harthoorn
Sports participation: Swimming
Fall plans: University of Nebraska-Omaha, compete in swimming.
GPA: 4.05
Sports highlights: State champion, 100 butterfly sophomore and senior year; school-record holder, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; led team to fourth-place state meet finish.
Academic/extracurricular: Finished third in class of 342
Kallan Herman
Parents: Kelby and Joelle Herman
Sports participation: Basketball
Fall plans: Dakota Wesleyan University to compete in basketball.
GPA: 3.91
Sports highlights: Led Class A in scoring with 25.9 points per game; third-team all-state, Omaha World-Herald; Norfolk’s No. 6 all-time leading scorer (943 points)
Academic/extracurricular: Academic all-conference
Mary Fennessy
Parents: Dr. Tom and Janelle Fennessy
Sports participation: Volleyball, basketball, track
Fall plans: University of Nebraska-Omaha to compete in track and field.
GPA: 4.05
Sports highlights: Led Norfolk Catholic to state runner-up finish in volleyball; set school records in shot put and discus throw; two-year starter in basketball
Academic/extracurricular: National Honor Society, National Council of Youth Leadership, choir and show choir.
Jackson Clausen
Parents: Shane and Aimee Clausen
Sports participation: Football, basketball, track
Fall plans: University of Nebraska-Kearney to compete in football and track.
GPA: 3.73
Sports highlights: 2nd in Class C 100 (4th all-class) and 200 (5th all-class); 2-year starter for football and team-team captain
Academic/extracurricular: Stage crew member for Norfolk Catholic plays and musicals.
Chloe Spence
Dr. Shannon and Julie Spence
Sports participation: Volleyball, basketball, soccer
Fall plans: Mount Marty University to compete in basketball.
GPA: 3.62
Sports highlights: Led Lutheran High Northeast to 2020 Class C2 state volleyball championship as both setter and outside hitter; three-year starter in basketball, three-year starter in soccer.
Grant Colligan
Parents: Rob and Susan Colligan
Sports participation: Football, basketball, baseball
Fall plans: Dakota Wesleyan University to compete in basketball.
GPA: 3.69
Sports highlights: Led basketball team in scoring with 13.1 points per game; led Norfolk High baseball team in runs batted in.
Academic/extracurricular: Mock trial and quiz bowl.
Allison Weidner
Parents: Dan and Cathy Weidner
Sports participation: Volleyball, basketball, track
Fall plans University of Nebraska-Lincoln to compete in basketball
GPA: 3.87
Sports highlights: Led St. Francis to 2021 Class D state basketball title; three-time Class D state champion in 400 and 800-meter runs; All-area in volleyball
Academic/extracurricular: National Honors Society and student council.
Logan Moeller
Parents: Matt and Brandee Moeller
Sports participation: Football, basketball, track
Fall plans: Wayne State College to compete in track and field
GPA: 3.42
Sports highlights: Won all-class gold medal in state triple jump; led Pierce to 2020 Class C1 state football championship
Academic/extracurricular: National Honor Society