ALBION – The Chambers/Wheeler Central Renegades girls basketball team led from start to finish as it held off the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs in a 60-51 win at Boone Central High School on Thursday night.
In the D1-5 subdistrict final, CWC took control early on and ran with the momentum in the first half and through the third quarter, which led to a fourth-quarter finish.
“Our goal was to make sure we won each quarter and stayed ahead because they’re good all the way around,” CWC coach Laurel O’Malley said. “We wanted to make sure that we had the inside covered and our guards were on their shooters.”
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball in the first half as they combined for 24 turnovers before halftime, while the Bulldogs couldn’t get a 3-pointer to fall until halfway through the third quarter.
“We just didn’t shoot very well, and we couldn’t get anything flowing,” Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Kandee Hanzel said.
CWC on defense ran a press, which led into a tough 2-3 zone, forcing the Bulldogs into tough shots around the floor.
Then on the offensive end, CWC’s Taylor Peter got into rhythm, scoring 13 points in the first half and forcing the Renegades to go into a box-and-one defense.
“Taylor was able to fight through their defense and still was able to score,” O’Malley said. “We wanted her to keep taking it to the hoop so she could get fouled and go to the free-throw line.”
Peter finished the game with 25 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Morgan Ramsey also had a double-double, tallying 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
The Renegades led 41-30 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs continued to fight with defense and fast-break points, which led to a 10-2 run to start the final quarter.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider had three of her 23 points during the two-minute time span while she finished the game with eight rebounds and two assists.
“She did a good job of rebounding and having a presence down low,” Hanzel said.
A timeout was called by CWC with 6:24 left in the fourth, with the message of getting the ball down low in the post.
“I told them mentally to stay in this game and we have to make sure to stay with our fundamentals and continue to rebound,” O’Malley said. “Rebounding and defense was our main topic.”
CWC’s Michelle Koenig came out and knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead and then the Renegades put the game away at the charity stripe.
CWC and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will wait to see where they are headed for their district matchups.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 7 9 14 21 — 51
CWC 12 14 15 19 — 60
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (20-5): Riley Jurgens 0-2, 0-0 0; Paige Beller 1-6, 1-2, 3; Halle Beller 0-0, 0-0, 0; Brooklyn Magsamen 1-2, 0-0, 2; Allie Schneider 2-9, 2-2, 6; Lexi Frauendorfer 3-9, 2-2, 8; Brittney Veik 4-14, 0-0, 9; Addison Schneider 9-12, 5-7, 23.
Three point field goals: 1-17 (Brittney Veik 1).
CWC (24-1): Grace Pokorny 0-1, 0-0, 0; Michelle Koenig 3-9, 0-1, 8; Ryann Haburchak 1-4, 0-2, 3; Morgan Ramsey 6-14, 5-7, 20; Taylor Peter 7-16, 10-15, 25; Tessa Metschke 0-2, 0-0, 0; Rachel Dierks 2-2, 0-0, 4.
Three point field goals: H/LHF 1-17 (Veik 1); CWC 7-21 (Ramsey 3, Koenig 2, Haburchak 1, Peter 1).