ALBION - The Boone Central girls and Norfolk Catholic boys earned championships on Thursday at the Mid-State Conference cross country meet at the Albion Country Club.
Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the girls race, completing the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 26 seconds. Pierce's Alexus Sindelar was second in 20:08. Emily Faltys finished seventh and led Norfolk Catholic to a fourth-place team finish.
Boone Central took the girls team title 25-40 over runner-up Pierce. Crofton was third with 58.
Pierce senior Mason Sindelar dominated the boys race, completing the circuit in 16:37, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic.
The Knights earned the team title over second-place Pierce, 27-30. O'Neill finished a distant third with 64 points.