The Norfolk girls cross country team did something no other Panther squad has ever done - win the Norfolk Invitational.
Not even the state championship teams of 2008 and 2009 accomplished that feat.
On Friday, Norfolk placed three girls in the top eight to win the 42nd annual Lyle Moeller Norfolk Invitational over runner-up Yankton 44-53.
Omaha Skutt's Jaedan Bunda won the girls race in 19 minutes, 22 seconds while Esther Protzman was the top Norfolk finisher, with a third-place effort in 20:35.
Norfolk's boys finished third and were led by freshman Isaac Ochoa, who placed fourth.
For the third straight year, Lincoln North Star's Liam Chot won the boys race with a winning time of 16:06.
Omaha Skutt Catholic edged Lincoln North Star for the team title 37-39.