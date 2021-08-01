Crofton-Wynot grabbed a ticket to the 2021 Nebraska Senior Legion State Tournament but came up short in its opening game with Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 8-0.

“We came into the game pretty tight tonight,” Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. “We loosened up a little but we need to get back to playing our kind of baseball.”

DCB scored four runs in the first frame and a pair in the third and a couple more in the fourth to end the game by the eight-run rule in the fifth inning.

“From here on we have to get back to playing every pitch, every out, every inning,” Babcock said. “We have no choice now - we need to win and keep winning.”

C-W 000 00  0 2 3

DCB 402 200  8 7 1

WP: Bryce Gorecki LP: Roy Knapp.

2B: Kolby Gorecki (DCB).

PWG rally sends Pender to consolation bracket

PALMER — Pender was cruising along with its ace on the mound and a 2-0 lead when Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley came alive in the seventh inning to turn the 2-0 lead by Pender into a 3-2 deficit.

Columbus Lakeview downs Wayne 9-0

WAYNE — Columbus Lakeview jumped on the board in the first inning, later added to its lead and held Wayne to three hits in a 9-0 win in five innings.