CROFTON – The Crofton Lady Warriors girl’s basketball team was able to keep the Ponca Indians in disarray with their hounding defense leading to a 57-46 victory as they gave Ponca its first loss of the season.
Tuesday featured a matchup between two schools with a combined 19 wins on the season. Crofton held onto the lead throughout the entire game but Ponca was within striking distance and didn’t go down without a fight.
“We knew both teams were really good, so this put us in a spot where we feel like we learned a lot about who we are and where we can go by playing teams like this,” Crofton’s assistant coach Tiffany Panning said. “Our girls really responded to the challenge, we were excited for it and we found some answers.”
The Lady Warriors jumped out to an early 20-9 lead in the first quarter with the help of their full-court press that led to offense on the other end.
Crofton ended the first quarter on a 9-1 run as they forced Ponca to have 12 of their 16 turnovers in the first half.
“We were in the right spots on defense and that created offense,” Panning said. “We like to get up and down the court when we can.”
Ponca made a few adjustments to break the full-court press and when they did, they slowly cut into the lead, as they opened up the second quarter on a 10-2 run.
“We had to get the ball inside more and we did,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “That opened up the perimeter for our shooters especially Ashlyn (Kingsbury).
Sophomore Ashlyn Kingsbury was doing it all for the Indians on Tuesday scoring 12 of her 22 points in the second quarter while she had six points from the charity stripe and two three pointers to end the game.
Kingsbury also had four assists and four rebounds.
“She ran the offense and was able to find the gaps in the defense,” Hayes said.
Throughout the evening, Crofton held a narrow lead in most part due to offense and the struggles Ponca had from the free throw line. Ponca shot 9 of 20 from the charity stripe and shot 45% from the field.
“There were stretches where we didn’t make the key free throws, we couldn’t narrow that five-point gap unless we made some free throws,” Hayes said. “We also had stretches where we panicked against the press.”
With 4 minutes left in the game, Crofton held a 43-41 lead.
After Crofton’s Alexis Folkers made two free throws, Crofton got a stop on defense and came down and had a three pointer hit the bottom of the net from freshman Ellie Tramp.
“We talk about different situations all year long. Our girls are tough minded kids, they stepped up and rose to that challenge,” Panning said.
Crofton would ice the game with free throws as they ended the game on a 8-3 run.
Crofton had a huge scoring effort in the win from senior Lacey Sprakel who ended the game with 22 points five boards and one blocked shot.
“She’s one of the girls that we count on her to do a lot of things,” Panning said.
Crofton’s Alexi Folkers also finished the night in double-digits with 14 points while Ellie Tramp added eight.
Crofton will look to extend their winning streak on Thursday when they travel to face Battle Creek while Ponca will look to get back in the win column when they host Woodbury Central on Friday.
Ponca9 17 9 11—46
Crofton 20 12 8 17—57
PONCA (10-1)
Addie McGill 0-0, 1-2 1; Alyssa Crosgrove 2-4, 1-3 5; Evy Krusemark 0-0, 0-0 0; Ellie McAfee 0-0, 0-0 0; Mattie Milligan 0-0, 2-4 2; Ashlyn Kingsbury 7-12, 6-9 22; Gracen Evans 3-5, 0-0 6; Samantha Ehlers 3-10 1-2 8; Tailynn Lawyer 1-4, 0-0 2.
Three point field goals: 3-5 (Ashlyn Kingsbury 2-3, Samantha Ehlers 1-2).
CROFTON (10-1)
Alexis Folkers 2-5, 9-10 14; Jayden Jordan 1-4, 2-4 5; Ella Wragge 2-5, 0-0 5; Kaley Einrem 1-2, 1-1 3; Allie Dahl 0-1, 0-0 0; Blair Jordan 0-1, 0-0 0; Caitlin Guenther 0-0, 0-0 0; Ellie Tramp 3-4, 1-2 8; Lacey Sprakel 9-14, 4-5 22.
Three point field goals: 4-9 (Alexis Folkers 1-2, Ella Wragge 1-2, Ellie Tramp 1-2, Lacey Sprakel 0-1, Jayden Jordan 1-2).