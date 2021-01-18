BATTLE CREEK — You can't cut it any closer.
It came down to the final matches in the heavyweight class before Crofton/Bloomfield could claim the championship trophy from Saturday's Battle Creek Invitational, an exciting 19-team tournament that saw the top three teams battle until the bitter end.
In the end, it came down to two matches in the 285-pound weight class that determined the final outcome, and it was a fifth-place pin by C/B's Paxton Bartels against Darion Earth of Winnebago that gave the co-op team a 166-165 lead over a solid Yutan squad, leaving Battle Creek without a championship trophy in its home meet for the first time in 12 years.
The Warrior Bees had five wrestlers make the finals with William Poppe (138) the team's lone champion, and coach Caden Alexander said his team wrestled with a championship mentality when it needed to.
"Heading into the semis, we got the kids together and at the time we were behind Battle Creek by a few and about 10-11 behind Yutan, and I just told them we're in a team race and it's about time they realize they're good enough to be in a team race and it was our time to finish the tournament like we're going to win it," he said. "They got behind each other and showed the camaraderie and work ethic and worked hard for it."
With the tournament wrestling out to seventh and eighth place, every bonus point was going to be important regardless where it came from, and when Jared Janssen lost a close 3-2 decision to Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast in the 220-pound final, the Warrior Bees had to get bonus points from their fifth-place match at heavyweight to overtake the visiting Chieftains, coached by Plainview native Jason Arlt.
"We had three kids wrestling at one time and I was trying to do the match, but it was kind of difficult," Alexander said. "I told Paxton we needed a win and Battle Creek needed a loss and I still wasn't sure that would be enough, but every pin and tech fall was going to matter."
In the end, it was Bartels' third-period fall over Earth that gave the Warrior Bees two bonus points, putting them over the top against a Yutan team that showed to be a strong newcomer.
"We had a couple of matches that we'd like to have back, but we can use this as a little motivation going forward," Arlt said after the tournament. "I thought we wrestled very well today and a lot of these schools are in our district, so it was a great experience for us."
And while the host Braves left their home meet empty-handed for the first time in a dozen years, coach Cody Wintz saw good things from his squad.
"Crofton/Bloomfield had a great squad and performed well today and Yutan obviously had a great team and it was bonus points in a number of swing matches that made the difference," he said. "We just didn't have as much depth and didn't get enough pins with our hammers and (C/B and Yutan) did, but I like where we're at and I hope we can keep getting better the next three weeks."
Championships were spread out fairly well among the 14 weight classes, with Elkhorn Valley (four) and Howells-Dodge (two) winning multiple titles. The Falcons won with Hunter Bennett (113), Zach Hartl (120), Adam Miller (126) and Maverick Hagemann (132), while the Jaguars brought home firsts with Levi Belina at 160 and Jestin Bayer at 170.
One of the key finals matches that ultimately helped determine the final three team placings came at heavyweight, where fourth-ranked Kolby Johnson of Madison earned a 6-5 decision over Battle Creek's Dahlas Zlomke, who is on the verge of being ranked in the top six by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.
Other winners on the day were Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig at 106, Cal Janke of Bergan at 145, Tie Hollandsworth of Quad County Northeast at 152, Caden Egr of Yutan at 182 and Colton Thiele of Summerland at 195.
BC Invitational
Team standings
Crofton/Bloomfield 166, Yutan 165, Battle Creek 157, Elkhorn Valley 127.5, Summerland 98, Howells-Dodge 96, Quad County Northeast 96, Oakland-Craig 65.5, Hartington CC 63, Ponca 61, Archbishop Bergan 53, Lutheran High NE 50, Madison 48, Creighton 37, Wakefield 35.5, Battle Creek JV 31, Winnebago 31, Stanton 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 18.
Championship results
106: Trenton Arlt, O-C, pinned Robbie Fisher, C/B, 5:50. 113: Hunter Bennett, EV, maj. dec. Hudson Barger, C/B, 21-11. 120: Zack Hartl, EV, tech. fall Owen Vondra, EV, 18-3. 126: Adam Miller, EV, pinned Trev Arlt, Yutan, 2:49. 132: Maverick Hagemann, EV, dec. Dalton Anderson, Ponca, 5-3. 138: William Poppe, C/B, pinned Jett Arensberg, Yutan, 3:31. 145: Cal Janke, Bergan, dec. Korbyn Battershaw, BC, 6-3.
152: Tie Hollandsworth, QCNE, pinned Conner Hochstein, HCC, 3:34. 160: Levi Belina, H-D, def. Traven Croghan, BC, forfeit. 170: Jestin Bayer, H-D, dec. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 5-1. 182: Caden Egr, Yutan, pinned Kase Thompson, BC, 1:44. 195: Colton Thiele, Summerland, pinned Ty Tramp, C/B, 1:30. 220: Jazper Ames, LHNE, dec. Jared Janssen, C/B, 3-2. 285: Kolby Johnson, Madison, dec. Dahlas Zlomke, BC, 6-5.
Consolation results
106: Garrett Finke, BCJV, dec. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 14-10. 113: Jaxson Hassler, BC, dec. Bryce Kolc, Yutan, 8-5. 120: Eddy Pedraza, Madison, dec. Oliver Johnson, O-C, 7-3. 126: Tristan Smith, EV, pinned Alex Thiele, Summerland, :51. 132: Kerby Hochstein, HCC, pinned Eli Thiele, Summerland, 4:05. 138: Jeremiah Chase, Wakefield, pinned Damien Erickson, Stanton, 4:52. 145: Tyson Sauser, C/B, pinned Sean Henkel, Yutan, 3:34.
152: RJ Wilmes, Creighton, dec. Isaac Kult, Yutan, 5-3. 160: Derek Wacker, Yutan, dec. Jack Pille, O-C, 7-4. 170: Sam Vorthems, Creighton pinned Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 2:17. 182: Tyler Bellar, Summerland, dec. Colby Wathor, QCNE, 7-4. 195: Kolby Casey, QCNE, pinned Clay Hedges, Bergan, :49. 220: Wyatt Chipps, Summerland, pinned Jacob Ottis, BC, 1:23. 285: Chantz Ames, LHNE, pinned Fischer Carson, QCNE, 1:14.