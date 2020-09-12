STROMSBURG — The Howells-Dodge Jaguars trailed the Cross County Cougars 6-0 and a Jaguar punt had pinned the Cougars offense deep inside the Cougars 5-yard line with under a minute to play in the half.
That didn’t matter to Cross County senior Isaac Noyd, who ripped off a 62-yard scoring run after junior Carter Seim carried the ball out to the 18-yard line on the first play, giving the Cougars some operating room.
The Cougars’ defense did the rest as they pitched a 28-0 shutout, the first time the Howells-Dodge Jaguars had been shut out since their co-op in 2013.
Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said after the win that the 62-yard score before the half was big, but he was not sure that it broke the Jaguars’ spirit.
“They are awfully young and extremely talented. We are just a little bigger and faster, and we needed that score right before the half as a talking point in the dressing room at halftime,” DeLano said. “We have some things we need to clean up as we gave up a lot of yards tonight.”
The Cougars came out and took the ball to start the third quarter and just two minutes and 30 seconds into the half, Noyd again broke loose on a 34-yard run and the lead was 20-0.
Howells-Dodge enjoyed success moving the ball in the game but had two drives stall out, one inside the 10-yard line and the other just the length of the football from the goal line.
Quarterback Jacob Tomcak, a 165-pound senior, connected on 6 of 8 passes in the first half, including two on third downs to keep drives alive.
The run game was spearheaded by junior Levi Belina, who had 75 yards in the first half.
With the clock winding down in the third quarter, Noyd put the final points on the board as he ran 55 yards for his third score and went over 200 yards in the game.
Along with junior Carter Seim, the Cougars’ ground game kept up their 347 yards per game average.
The Cougars’ defense bent a little in the second half but kept the Jaguars out of the end zone.
“This was the first time a team took us four quarters and the guys responded very well to that challenge,” DeLano said. “The defense made some huge stops, and we kept them from scoring early, which was a key.”
Howells-Dodge (2-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cross County (4-0) 0 12 16 0 — 28
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
CC: Carter Seim 32 run (PAT failed)
CC: Isaac Noyd 62 run (PAT failed )
Third Quarter
CC: Noyd 34 run (Seim run)
CC: Noyd 55 run (Seim run)