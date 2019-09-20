Norfolk High sports logo NDN

A Nebraska state champion and a future South Dakota star crossed the finish line first in the boys and girls divisions of the 41st annual Norfolk Lyle Moeller cross country invitational on Friday at Skyview Park.

In the boys race, junior Liam Chot led Lincoln North Star to a 1-2-3 individual finish and the team championship. The Navigators topped runner-up Omaha Burke 25-69. Norfolk finished eighth in the nine-team field with a score of 146. 

Norfolk senior Matthew Protzman was the only Panther medalist, covering the hilly 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes,45 seconds.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Cierra Watkins won the girls race. The freshman passed up another freshman, Thea Chance of Yankton, in the final half-mile to win in a time of 20:44. 

Norfolk's Esther Protzman - also a fresham and Matthew's sister - finished eighth.

Roosevelt won the girls team race over second-place Omaha Central 29-66. Norfolk was fourth among the eight teams sith 104. 

