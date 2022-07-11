Construction on a baseball turf at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk is scheduled to begin this fall. The work on the field is estimated to last about two months.
The announcement of the new field comes alongside new recreational opportunities that the city council has been working on. Those new opportunities include upgrades to Ta-Ha Zouka Park and an indoor aquatic facility separate from the pool at the YMCA.
The current baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park is regular turf. However, it needs a renovation since the field is no longer level.
The Northeast Community College baseball team frequently plays on the turf at Veterans Memorial Field. Marcus Clapp, the Hawks’ coach, said he believed that because multiple teams use the field year-round, it was inevitable that the field would be affected.
“However, the new turf will be a huge asset for the community and all the teams that play there,” Clapp said.
To readdress issues that came with the previous field, city park management has decided to switch the baseball field from regular turf to artificial turf.
"Artificial turf will allow for longer use since you can take the snow off and create immediate play during the colder months. It also has a shorter prep time window," said Nathan Powell, the city’s parks and recreation director.
Tom Sullivan, the coach of the Norfolk American Legion Juniors baseball team, spoke highly of the new turf coming to Veterans Memorial Field.
“Sometimes, games have to get postponed because of bad weather. With an artificial turf, we can get our spring season started sooner. It also presents opportunities for more out-of-state teams to come to Norfolk,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also spoke of his gratitude for the maintenance of the field but maintained the idea that an artificial turf would be especially beneficial for players and community members.
In addition to the new turf, the field also will be expanded by moving home plate 12 feet farther back. In addition to the new turf, the field will be leveled off more in the outfield area.