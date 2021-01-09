Concordia-St. Paul defeats Wayne, 96-60

WAYNE — Concordia-St. Paul used 52 percent shooting to roll past Wayne State 96-60 Friday evening in the NSIC South Division women’s basketball opener for both teams at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears are now 3-0 and 1-0 in the league while WSC slips to 1-2 and 0-1 in the NSIC.
The first quarter saw CSP sink 4 of 5 from the 3-point line early to set the tone for the evening.
Wayne State’s lone lead of the night was 5-3 following a Brittany Bongartz basket. Concordia-St. Paul went on to finish the quarter with a 22-15 lead as WSC hit just 6 of 18 shots in the opening stanza.
The Golden Bears continued their strong shooting, making 9 of 15 shots, while WSC hit just 5 of 18 as Concordia-St. Paul took a 45-26 lead at the break.
Concordia-St. Paul gave WSC no chance of making a comeback in the third quarter going 11 for 15 from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 behind the arc for a commanding 77-44 lead after three quarters.
Autumn Mlinar was the lone Wildcat in double figures with 10 points. Senior guard Halley Busse added nine points along with sophomore guard Lauren Zacharias. Senior forward Erin Norling was held to seven points, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive games that she scored in double figures.
Wayne State shot just 33.3 percent from the field on 20 of 60 shots, including 7 of 25 behind the arc. The ‘Cats were 11 of 12 at the foul line.
Meghan DuBois scored 24 points for Concordia-St. Paul while Lindsey Becher and Riley Wheatcraft also hit double figures with 16 and 14 respectively.
Concordia-St. Paul made 33 of 63 shots for 52.4 percent that included 12 for 23 from the 3-point line. The Golden Bears were 18 of 24 at the free throw line.
CSP held a 37-35 edge in rebounding over the Wildcats with Bongartz grabbing six boards for WSC.
Wayne State had 23 turnovers in the game, resulting in a 28-12 advantage for Concordia-St. Paul in points off turnovers.
The Wildcat host Concordia-St. Paul again on Saturday in Rice Auditorium with tip off set for 2:30 p.m.