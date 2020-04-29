Don Graham of Wild Horse Golf Club is the Nebraska Section PGA’s golf professional of the year.
Graham is starting his 21st year at the nationally ranked public course at Gothenburg. Four years ago he backed the expansion of its offerings to include on-site lodging. Last year he contributed to the formation of the Wild Horse Foundation, which this year will sponsor supplies for a family fun day, defray some of the student costs for the junior golf program and establish scholarships for local high school golfers.
A native of Coleridge, Graham graduated from Wayne State College in 1991. He was a pro at four Northeast Nebraska courses before going to Wild Horse for the 2000 season.