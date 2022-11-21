LINCOLN — The Clarkson/Leigh Patriots are state football champions for the first time in program history after beating the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors 48-20 on Monday afternoon in the Nebraska Class D1 state football championship game.
It's the first state title since Clarkson and Leigh high schools formed a co-op ahead of the 2012 season. Leigh won the D1 title in 1984 and Clarkson was D1 state runner up in 2007.
