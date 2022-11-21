LINCOLN — The Clarkson/Leigh Patriots are state football champions for the first time in program history after beating the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors 48-20 on Monday afternoon in the Nebraska Class D1 state football championship game. 

It's the first state title since Clarkson and Leigh high schools formed a co-op ahead of the 2012 season. Leigh won the D1 title in 1984 and Clarkson was D1 state runner up in 2007.

For more on this game, be sure to check Tuesday's paper or epaper or go online to norfolkdailynews.com

WAYNE — Wayne State had an abrupt end to what was one of the best volleyball seasons in the history of the program, dropping an NCAA Division II Central Region tournament semifinal to St. Cloud State University 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 at Rice Auditorium on Saturday in front of a raucous crowd.

Already a two-time selection for the Norfolk Daily News’ Class C Elite Eight, Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel adds to her distinctions this year by being named this season’s honorary captain.

WAYNE — Wayne State swept Harding in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament here Friday evening at Rice Auditorium before the third largest crowd in program history.