LINCOLN — The Norfolk Catholic Knights won their record 11th title on Tuesday afternoon beating the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans 23-0 in the Nebraska Class C2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
It’s the first state championship for the Knights in five years and their first as a member of C2.
Norfolk Catholic was tabbed to kick the ball away to start the game, but Alex Kuehn fumbled the return and the Knights recovered 14 yards from the goal line.
The Trojans kept the Knights out of the end zone, but Max Hammond put them on the board with a 29-yard field goal.
Cedar Catholic went three and out on the ensuing drive and a 16-yard punt by Jaxon Bernecker gave the Knights great field position again, this time at the Trojans’ 47-yard-line.
Kanyon Talton concluded a nine-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good, but Norfolk Catholic now held a 9-0 lead with four minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Trojans had a quick three-and-out again, to which Norfolk Ctholic answered with a 10-play, 60-yard drive capped off when Karter Kerkman ran in a three-yard touchdown.
Cedar Catholic got inside the Norfolk Catholic red zone to answer back, but turned it over on downs after Triston Hoesing deflected a pass intended for Bernecker beyond the sticks.
The Knights then got into Trojan territory, but turned it over on downs themselves. Cedar Catholic got one play off before the end of the half, as the Knights took a 16-0 lead into the break.
The teams traded punts on each of their first two drives of the second half. On their third possession, Norfolk Catholic turned it over on downs at the Cedar 29. Kade Pieper then sacked Braeden Reifenrath on fourth down of the next drive to force another.
Four plays later, Brandon Kollars found the end zone on an eight yard run, making it 23-0 with 5:53 left in the game.
Cedar Catholic had two touchdowns called back on penalties on their next drive, then Max Hammond picked off Reifenrath and took it to the Cedar 44. From there, the Knights were able to run out the clock and end the game.
Cedar Catholic (9-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Norfolk Catholic (13-0) 9 7 0 7 — 23
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Max Hammond 29 field goal, 10:22
NC: Kanyon Talton 3 run (Hammond kick failed) 4:30
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 3 run (Hammond kick) 8:49.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Brandon Kollars 8 run (Hammond kick) 5:53.
