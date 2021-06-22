Class B state champions

The Golden Girls 18s of Norfolk finished 7-1 to capture a Class B state championship in Hastings on Sunday

 Courtesy photo

The Golden Girls 18s of Norfolk finished 7-1 to capture a Class B state championship in Hastings on Sunday. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Katie Stachura, Cydnee Hopkins, Natalia Linn, Tay Schmidt, Tara Koch, Gwen Stachura; (middle row) Rylee Renner, Addi Duranski, Ava Borgman, Miley Wichman, Becca Hazlett, Hannah Renner and Coach Carey Hopkins; (back row) coaches Mike Unger, Jeff Duranski, Jamie Adkins and Jim Wichman. Not pictured: Ryllee Hoppe.

