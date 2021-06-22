Class B state champions

The Golden Girls 18s of Norfolk finished 7-1 to capture a Class B state championship in Hastings on Sunday. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Katie Stachura, Cydnee Hopkins, Natalia Linn, Tay Schmidt, Tara Koch, Gwen Stachura; (middle row) Rylee Renner, Addi Duranski, Ava Borgman, Miley Wichman, Becca Hazlett, Hannah Renner and Coach Carey Hopkins; (back row) coaches Mike Unger, Jeff Duranski, Jamie Adkins and Jim Wichman. Not pictured: Ryllee Hoppe.
The racing season at Off Road Speedway has reached its midpoint, with points races in all four divisions too close to call, and contenders continued to try to influence those outcomes on Saturday night.
For the 28th straight year, the Norfolk Daily News is honoring local athletes who have excelled on the field, off the field and in the classroom by recognizing student-athletes of the year.
If you've attended a high school sporting event in the past 50 years, chances are you've seen Rich Rethwisch.
Most people have to wait until Independence Day to see fireworks, but those in attendance for Friday’s Northeast Nebraska Boys All-Star Basketball Game got an early treat as the Light team used a late surge to get past the Dark team and win 105-95 at the Cox Activities Center.
Humphrey St. Francis and future University of Nebraska point guard Allison Weidner scored 17 points and dished out nearly a dozen assists in leading the Dark Team to a 79-65 victory over the White Team in the annual Northeast Nebraska girls all-star basketball game on Friday at Northeast Com…
Nebraska fans were able to get up close and personal with a few coaches and former players at the Midtown Events Center in Norfolk.
Both Nebraska assistant football coaches Greg Austin and Mike Dawson had plenty to say about those on the offense, defense and special teams at the Big Red Blitz on Wednesday in Norfolk.