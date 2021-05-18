Here are the results from four district meets which included area schools that the Daily News was unable to attend.
Class A-4 at Grand Island
Norfolk fell one shot short of qualifying for state as a team but had two golfers, Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein advance after finishing among the top 10 individuals.
Heimes finished fourth after his round of 75 and Klein took sixth with a 77.
Creighton Prep took the team championship with a score of 305. Grand Island (321) was second with Papillion-La Vista South edging Norfolk for final state qualifying spot 327-328.
Remaining scores for Norfolk were Cale Wacker 87, Tyson Wingate 89 and Zyon Gangwer 98.
A-4 at RIVERSIDE GOLF COURSE
Creighton Prep 305; Grand Island 321; Papillion-La-Vista 327; Norfolk 328; Omaha Burke 370; Omaha Central 397; Bellevue East 470; Omaha South 538.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Luke Strako, CP, 74; 2. Jacob Boor, CP, 74; 3. Rich Orth, OB, 75; 4. Isaac Heimes, NOR, 75; 5. Mason Burger, PLS, 77; 6. Carson Klein, NOR, 77; 7. Marcus Holling, GI, 77; 8. Theodore Peterson, CP, 77; 9. Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 79; T10. Rex Soulliere, CP, and Lucas McCann, PLS, 80.
Class B-2 at WAYNE
Backed by three golfers finishing among the top 10 Pierce qualified for next week’s state tournament by finishing as runner-up in Wayne.
Bluejays Chaden Roth (75), Hunter Raabe (80) and Abram Scholting (81) finished third, seventh and ninth, respectively. Remaining Pierce scores were Travis Emory 90 and Tyler Race 91.
Wayne qualified two golfers as Tanner Walling (79) and Bo Armstrong (81) finished fifth and 10th respectively.
Mount Michael Benedictine won a tie-breaker with Pierce for the team title after each finished with a score of 326.
B-2 at WAYNE Country Club
Mount Michael Benedictine 326; Pierce 326; Bennington 327; Wayne 329; O’Neill 358; Schuyler 363; West Point-Beemer 363; Columbus Lakeview 380; Omaha Roncalli Catholic 382; South Sioux City 384; Blair 388; Omaha Concordia 408.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Luke Gutschewski, MMB, 72; Jacob Goertz, MMB, 73; 3. Chaden Roth, PIE, 75; 4. Hunter Myer, BEN, 78; 5. Tanner Walling, WAY, 79; 6. Cullen Buscvher, BEN, 79; 7. Hunter Raabe, PIE, 80; 8. Thomas Kenney, ORC, 80; 9. Abram Scholting, PIE, 81; 10. Bo Armstrong, WAY, 81.
Class C-5 at Bridgeport
Led by Ryan Okief’s seventh-place finish (83), Valentine qualified for state by finishing third behind Mitchell and Bridgeport on Tuesday.
Other Valentine scores were Christopher Williams 89; Brysen Limbach 100, Kane Folwer 100 and Jackson Ravenscroft 102.
C-5 at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course
Mitchell 331; Bridgeport 347; Valentine 372; Gordon-Rushville 378; Sutherland 404; Bayard 413; Cambridge 425; Hemingford 462; Chase County 538; Arapahoe NTS; Heshey NTS; Ainsworth NTS; Kimbal NTS; North Central NTS.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Austin Thyne, MIT, 76; 2. Braxten Swires, BRI, 77; Cael Peters, MIT, 80; 4. Jace Nelson, GR, 81; 5. Brady Newkirk, BRI, 82; 6. Jesse Heide, KIM, 83; 7. Ryan Okief, VAL, 83; 8. Tegan Snyder, GR, 84; 9. Jaron Anderson, MIT, 85; T10. Bayler Sterkel, BRI, and Ty Monie, SUT, 88.
Class D-2 at Humphrey
Jake Lubischer of Humphrey St. Francis took medalist honors here Tuesday after carding a 78. Three other area golfers, Trey Johnson of Pender (84), Paiton Hoefer of Elgin Public-Pope John (85) and Brady Lund of Howells-Dodge (87) also qualified for state
D-2 at Steepleview Golf Course
Burwell 341; Elmwood-Murdock 358; Shelby-Rising City 369; Humphrey St. Francis 372; Howells-Dodge 373; Fullerton 377; Pender 390; Elgin Public/Pope John 396; Stanton 396; Central Valley 408; Riverside 410; High Plains Community 456; Spalding Academy NTS; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family NTS; Omaha Brownell Talbot NTS.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Jack Lubischer, HSF, 78; 2. Dillon Critel, BUR, 80; 3. Easton Miller, EM, 83; 4. Trey Johnson, PEN, 84; 5. Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ, 85; 6. Augustus Elliott, BUR, 85; 7. Kirby Smith, FUL, 86; 8. Grant Brigham, SRC, 86; 9. Isaak Norman, FUL, 87; T10. Carter Fjell, SRC, and Barak Birch, BUR, and Brady Lund, HD, 87.