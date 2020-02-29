Clarkson/Leigh stuns GACC

FREMONT — A strong fourth quarter Friday night helped Clarkson/Leigh clinch its first state tournament berth.
The Patriots rallied to defeat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45-44 in the Class C2-4 district final at Fremont High. Clarkson/Leigh scored 20 points in the final period to upend the Bluejays and keep GACC home for the second consecutive season.
The Bluejays, who have won six state championships, saw their 21-year state tournament streak come to an end last year.
GACC sprinted to a 9-0 lead and was ahead for much of the game. But the Patriots bounced back to go ahead for good midway through the fourth quarter on a layup by junior guard Alissa Kasik.
Kasik finished with seven points, but all came in that final period to help fuel the Patriots’ rally.
Clarkson/Leigh led by five with a minute left, but the Bluejays weren’t finished. Brenna Rief sank a free throw and Sophia Hass banked home a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 34 seconds left.
Free throws by Kennedy Settje and Ashlynn Novotny put Clarkson/Leigh up by three until GACC’s Brandi Doernemann scored on a putback with three seconds left. But the Bluejays had no timeouts left and the clock ran out on the game and their season.
“We were clawing back all game," Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. “We made plays in the fourth quarter and got some stops when we needed them."
Kayden Schumacher scored 12 points to pace Clarkson/Leigh, which moved to 20-5.
“We’ve been working toward this goal all season long," Murren said. “I’m so happy for our girls."
Rief scored 15 points for the 22-4 Bluejays while Hass added 12.
Clarkson/Leigh had never qualified for state as a co-op. Clarkson reached state in 1990 and Leigh went in 2005.
Class C2-4 district final
GACC 12 10 6 16 — 44
Clarkson/Leigh 10 7 8 20 — 45
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (22-4): Sophia Hass 12, Marissa Hunke 1, Hanna Knobbe 1, Kate Gnad 4, Brenna Rief 15, Kassidy Kaup 4, Brandi Doernemann 7.
Clarkson/Leigh (20-5): Ashlynn Novotny 5, Kim Stodola 3, Kennedy Settje 8, Faith Indra 5, Cassidy Hoffman 5, Alissa Kasik 7, Kayden Schumacher 12.