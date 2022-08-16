PIERCE — The Lions Club for Norfolk and Pierce is inviting golfers to participate in its annual charity golf classic Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Pierce Golf Course.
Registration for the best-ball two-man scramble event begins at 9:30 a.m., and the shotgun will be fired at 10:30 a.m.
Participants are eligible to win all sorts of prizes, including cash.
Co-ed teams are welcomed. To play, a ticket fee will be required for 18 holes of golf, use of a two-person cart and a meal to follow.
For more information or to register, contact the Norfolk Lions Club at norfolklions@gmail.com.