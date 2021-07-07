The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been serving local communities since 1954 by challenging athletes and coaches of every level to make an impact in the world.
In 2021, FCA is celebrating its 30th annual golf scramble in Norfolk, along with its yearly luncheon.
"Having this event put on for this many years in a row is pretty special," retired surgeon Robert Smith said. "We want to provide good speakers for a good turnout so we can support Christian athletic camps."
The fundraiser for FCA provides an opportunity to play in a competitive golf scramble tournament, along with a keynote speaker who will speak during the luncheon before the scramble.
Over the years, FCA has provided numerous prominent names, including Tommy Bowden, Tom Osborne and, most recently, Ron Brown.
On Monday, July 19, the keynote speaker at the Norfolk Country Club will feature western Nebraska's own, Shawn Munn, a one-armed, one-legged golfer.
"When you see the difficulties and trials that other people have gone through, it really puts your life in perspective," said Dave Busskohl, president of Allied Tour and Travel in Norfolk. "Typically they tell their life story — they share what they have learned from past experiences, and they talk about their relationship with God. It's given them strength and hope, along with a different path to follow."
The purpose of the FCA golf scramble is to raise scholarship funds to help coaches and athletes from the area go to camps.
"We never want finances to be a barrier for kids to get to camp. That's why we rely on this event," said Brittany Hinrichs, area director of FCA Northeast Nebraska. "It's important for them to hear the gospel through sports in God's way."
Over the past couple of years, the scramble has had 25-27 teams of four compete in the golf scramble while a total of 250 people would attend the luncheon.
Despite being in a pandemic a year ago, 26 teams participated, leading organizers to think they will have about the same number or more compete in 2021.
"It's certainly a lot of fun. There's a lot of fellowship, camaraderie, there's a lot of competition, but it provides funds for kids who want to go to camp. It helps scholarships in other events throughout the year," Busskohl said. "I think people will like the speaker this year, and I think people will like to get out and compete."
This year, the FCA will be celebrating its history and the participation from those who have been able to continue the event.
Dave Busskohl, his brother Steve and Smith were just three of the few who helped start the first FCA golf scramble 30 years ago.
"I don't think this is something we thought was going to last for 30 years, but it was something that we wanted to keep doing every year," Busskohl said. "It's been really nice to be doing it; not only does it raise money, but we are able to connect people with Jesus Christ."
Check-in for the FCA 30th annual golf scramble will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the shotgun to start around 1:15 p.m.
"People don't have to go and compete just to attend," Busskohl said. "They can just come for the luncheon, which some businesses will do because some people come just to hear the speaker."
Entry fees for the golf scramble are $600 per team. The fees include 18 holes of golf at the Norfolk Country Club, lunch with Munn and an awards reception at the conclusion of play. The top three teams will advance to the State FCA Scramble at the Dismal River Golf Course outside Mullen, on Sunday and Monday, Aug. 1-2.