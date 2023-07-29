Off Road Speedway results: Saturday, July 29th

IMCA Late Models--Dylan Schmer, Aurora

IMCA Stock Cars--Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh

IMCA Hobby Stocks--Dakota Spann, Wayne

IMCA SportMods--James Roebuck, Genoa

Sport Compacts--Jordan Runge, Magnolia, IA

Hartington secures C-1 tourney title

HARTINGTON — The Hartington Post 4 Senior American Legion baseball team grabbed a ticket to travel some 300 miles west for the Class C state tournament over the weekend with a 9-5 win over Wisner-Pilger-Dodge-Howells here at Felber Park on Tuesday evening.

Pender clinches state appearance with 8-0 win

WAKEFIELD — The Pender Dredge Possums had everything going for an all-around performance to clinch the Class C, Area 2 championship to punch their ticket to state on Tuesday at Eaton Field in Graves Park.

Wayne rolls to two routs, B-4 title

COLUMBUS — If Wayne felt any pressure about needing to beat two opponents on Tuesday to qualify for the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament, it didn’t show.

Golden Girls 18U finish second at Northern Nationals

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team won the USA Softball Class B state championship in Hastings and finished in second place at the USA Softball Class B Northern National tournament in Papillion during another successful season.