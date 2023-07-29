Off Road Speedway results: Saturday, July 29th
IMCA Late Models--Dylan Schmer, Aurora
IMCA Stock Cars--Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh
IMCA Hobby Stocks--Dakota Spann, Wayne
IMCA SportMods--James Roebuck, Genoa
Sport Compacts--Jordan Runge, Magnolia, IA
Off Road Speedway results: Saturday, July 29th
IMCA Late Models--Dylan Schmer, Aurora
IMCA Stock Cars--Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh
IMCA Hobby Stocks--Dakota Spann, Wayne
IMCA SportMods--James Roebuck, Genoa
Sport Compacts--Jordan Runge, Magnolia, IA
HARTINGTON — The Hartington Post 4 Senior American Legion baseball team grabbed a ticket to travel some 300 miles west for the Class C state tournament over the weekend with a 9-5 win over Wisner-Pilger-Dodge-Howells here at Felber Park on Tuesday evening.
WAKEFIELD — The Pender Dredge Possums had everything going for an all-around performance to clinch the Class C, Area 2 championship to punch their ticket to state on Tuesday at Eaton Field in Graves Park.
Twenty-seven cars lined up to compete in the first-ever “Elkhorn 100” at Off Road Speedway on Tuesday night.
COLUMBUS — If Wayne felt any pressure about needing to beat two opponents on Tuesday to qualify for the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament, it didn’t show.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team won the USA Softball Class B state championship in Hastings and finished in second place at the USA Softball Class B Northern National tournament in Papillion during another successful season.
Running 7 to 9 miles in a day probably sounds like an awful day for most folks, but it is becoming routine for TeJai Clausen.
The 16U Norfolk Golden Girls 16U Koch team finished its season with a state championship and a second-place finish at the USSSA National Championship in Des Moines, Iowa.
Wayne doesn’t feel any pressure heading into the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament.