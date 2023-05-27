Tanner Cunningham of Tilden and Devin Johnson of Bloomfield both recorded their first career wins at Off Road Speedway Saturday night.
Cunningham's victory came in the IMCA Stock Cars "A" feature, while Johnson--at the age of 14-- notched his first "A" feature win in the IMCA Late Models division.
Also earning feature wins were Norfolk's Colby Langenberg, in the IMCA SportMods division, and Neligh driver Jason Wilkinson in the IMCA Hobby Stocks class.
Anthony Ahlman of Norfolk finished first in the four-cylinder/Sport Compacts feature.
Check back later for a recap of the races at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Tuesday's print or ePaper.