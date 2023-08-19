Off Road Speedway
Norfolk Daily News correspondent/Jonathon Dover

Off Road Speedway results: 

IMCA Late Models -- Beau Johnson, Plainview

IMCA Stock Cars -- Tanner Pettitt, Norfolk

IMCA Hobby Stocks -- Mark Arduser, Battle Creek

IMCA SportMods -- Dean Wilkinson, Neligh

Four-cylinders -- Anthony Ahlman, Norfolk

Summerland falls to Riverside 38-20

EWING — With no returning seniors, there were questions about how Summerland would perform with a team full of young talent but not a lot of playing experience.

EPPJ runs away from Wausa

WAUSA — Elgin Public/Pope John took its time in turning back Wausa on Friday night in a week 0 game, coming away with a 44-14 win after leading 22-8 at the half.

Heiderman loses in playoff semifinals

NEW YORK — Experience made the difference for Denis Goltsov in a submission win over Norfolk native Jordan Heiderman on Friday in the Professional Fighters League heavyweight division playoff semifinals.